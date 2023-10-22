If there is something that we have suffered from in our region, especially gamers, it is poor Internet connections, some very slow and others fast, but inconsistent, having several outages. This is why having a mega-fast Internet service is a dream for everyone, which Comcast, one of the world’s giants in Internet services, promises to deliver before the year 2025.

For this, the company has reported that it has developed an innovative solution to provide exceptional speeds to more than 50 million homes around the world, without the need for fiber optics or changing their old routers. A project that is similar to that of an American citizen whom we told you about a while ago, who instead of settling for the suggestions of local companies, founded his own company to bring fiber optics to his small community.

In almost the same way but on a higher level, an American company is preparing to take advantage of the infrastructure of the last decade and provide 2 Gbps speed to millions of homes around the world. This is Comcast, for those who are not familiar with the company, it is one of the global giants in the world of Internet providers, who, through their Xfinity service, provide Internet access to millions of homes.

Overcoming fiber optics

And now, Comcast seeks to take advantage of its experience to significantly improve the speed and quality of service for those consumers who still do not have access to fiber optics, which has an average speed that varies between 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps, reaching premium cases. at 10 Gbps. However, Comcast’s innovation does not require modifying existing infrastructure or old cables, and promises to offer all its customers a speed of 2 Gbps, significantly surpassing the offering of conventional fiber optic connections.

A progressive deployment

The project is already becoming a reality, since its service has been partially implemented in areas of the United States such as Colorado Springs, waiting to be brought to Atlanta and Philadelphia. Among the company’s plans is to bring it later, its arrival is expected to other regions such as Europe, although users outside the United States will have to wait a little longer, since Comcast plans to offer this asymmetric service to more than 50 million homes worldwide by the end of 2025, and European regions will be the last to enjoy this technology, with implementations planned throughout 2025.

Plan where we hope our region is included so that we can have many better options than those that currently exist.

