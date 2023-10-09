Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman talks about the debut of the Marvel First Family in the MCU.

Director Matt Shakmanwho is involved in the Fantastic Four movie in the UCM, has released new details about the film that could change everything at Marvel Studios. Although Marvel has not been able to give much news about upcoming MCU projects due to writers’ strikes, the Fantastic Four have arrived to change the situation. The director has commented that the film will begin filming next year in the city of London.

One of the rumors that has circulated the most on the networks in recent months has been about the possible casting of the Fantastic Four. Know who they will be Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Sue Storm y Johnny Storm It is something that excites fans and they have already begun to give the first names of the bets. For now, no information has been shared in this regard. One name linked to the role of Reed Richards has long been John Krasinski, who played a version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Nevertheless, Krasinski has already stated that he is unlikely to reprise the role in the future.. Matt Shakman confirmed that there will be news about the casting as soon as the writers’ strike is over.

Marvel fans know that the introduction of the Fantastic Four in the MCU could change everything. Not only because it is one of the most important groups of Marvel, but because they have some of the best villains in the company. In fact, the most popular network theory suggests that Doctor Doom will be the next big villain of the MCUjust as it was Thanos at the time. These were some of the words of Matt Shakman:

The Fantastic Four will be different in many ways. I wish I could be more concrete and say more. We’re doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from a cinematic standpoint approach, which really fits what we want to do. I think this movie will be very different from anything you’ve seen before, and certainly different from anything that has appeared before in the MCU.

