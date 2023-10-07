The film industry is beginning to move and now we have encouraging news about the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot.

The new installment of Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated films of the coming years. Although updates have been closely guarded, it has finally been revealed when production will officially begin. Director Matt Shakman shared this exciting news in an interview with Collider.

According to Shakman, production on Fantastic Four will begin next year, specifically in the spring. Additionally, he revealed that much of the film will be filmed in London, at the famous Pinewood Studios. This news marks an important step towards the realization of this long-awaited film that will reintroduce the beloved characters to the MCU.

It will be a different reboot.

The Fantastic Four

Despite not being able to give specific details about the film’s plot, Shakman assured that this adaptation will be different in many ways. From the cinematic approach to the narrative, fans can expect a unique experience that will stand out in the vast Marvel universe. The director expressed his desire to reveal more details, but, for the moment, he is limited in what he can share.

The Fantastic Four reboot is especially exciting, as these iconic characters will return to the MCU after The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox and regained the film rights to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

Although actor John Krasinski made a brief appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it seems unlikely that he will return for a lead role in Fantastic Four. So it will be very interesting to know the cast, since names like Adam Driver, Vanessa Kirby, Pablo Mescal, Mila Kunis and even Margot Robbie have been mentioned.

So for now, the only thing we know is that the story will not tell the origin of the characters or how they got their powers, but that they will already be established heroes, following the strategy they used with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and how well it worked. But also, we are clear that the premiere will be on May 2, 2025. So, if filming starts in spring 2024, there will be no problem and it will give them time to finish it.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Leave us your comments. Meanwhile, we can see the previous installments on Disney Plus with this link.