Director Matt Shakman reveals that the Fantastic Four reboot will be a unique experience in the Marvel universe

Imagine for a moment that everything you know about Marvel Universe is about to change. No, we are not talking about a new Avenger or an epic crossover, but rather the total reinvention of characters that have already been explored before in cinema, but never within the MCU. We are talking, of course, about The Fantastic Four.

Dazzling visual effects, a script that strays from the traditional, and a narrative that seeks to be rooted in science. All of this is part of the ambitious plans that the director Matt Shakman has for the new version of this quartet of heroes.

The future of The Fantastic Four according to Matt Shakman

In a recent interview with Collider, Shakman doesn’t reveal names or specific plot details, but he promises something big. “It’s an incredible world to be in. The script is impressive, the characters are brilliant. I’m super excited“, confesses the director.

Josh Friedman, the screenwriter of this ambitious project, also receives praise from Shakman. The two will reunite after the writers’ strike is resolved, adding an extra layer of anticipation for already impatient fans.

Obstacles in production

But not everything has been a bed of roses for this film project. The SAG-AFTRA strike has put a pause on the casting process and the confirmation of actors is up in the air. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed that a good deal can be reached soon and we can move forward.“Says Shakman.

Despite the setbacks, the design and effects team has been working to create an “incredibly exciting” world, in the director’s own words.

A team looking for its place in the cinema

The way of The Fantastic Four In the seventh art it has been, to say the least, complicated. Although these characters are part of the founding core of the Marvel universe in the comics, their film versions have left much to be desired. From the 1994 version, so unsuccessful that it was not even officially released, to the most recent ones in 2005 and 2015none has managed to capture the essence of the group or convince critics or the public.

But it’s not just the big screen that has been difficult terrain for these heroes. Although in the comics have faced villains of the stature of Galactus and Doctor Doom, and have even participated in cosmic events that shook the entire Marvel universe, seemed to take a backseat compared to characters like Spider-Man or the Avengers. Now, under the aegis of the MCU and with a director who promises a revolutionary approach, The Fantastic Four have the golden opportunity to redefine their legacy and finally get the recognition they deserve.

Comparison with previous versions

What makes this version different from the previous ones? Shakman is reserved but promises something unique: “We are doing very different things from a narrative point of view, from a filmmaking approach.” He feels like this is a total reinventionand fans are already speculating about the countless possibilities this could offer.

One of the big questions that all fans ask is who will be the actors who will bring the new Fantastic Four to life. Shakman is evasive, suggesting that “the internet will probably love the names we have planned.” But because of the strike, those names will remain a mystery for a while.

A premiere that is already expected

The film has a planned release date of May 2, 2025. With the writers’ strike already resolved and the actors’ strike in the negotiation process, everything indicates that the project remains on track and on time.

For those of us who have been following the different incarnations of The Fantastic Four in comics and movies for years, this announcement sounds like heavenly music. And if Shakman’s words come true, we could be facing the version that finally does justice to these iconic characters from the Marvel universe. Now we just have to wait for the project to come to fruition and materialize in a film that, without a doubt, already has a guaranteed place on our “must see” list.