Meet the big family from Netflix’s new terrifying series, The Fall of the House of Usher

The streaming platform has teamed up with Flanagan to immerse us in a horror where the Usher family gives us chills and not exactly brotherly love. Between problems with opioids and excesses of wealth, The Ushers are a more sinister version of the characters from the Succession seriesbut with the addition of the literary influence of Edgar Allan Poe.

At the center of this dark melodrama are Roderick y Madeline Usher, played by a rotating cast that crosses different timelines. In childhood, her mother Eliza, secretary to the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, warns them from approaching her boss, William Longfellow, who turns out to be, drum roll, her father!

The tragedy that shaped the Ushers

What drives a character to be so twisted? The suffering, of course.. Both brothers, when young, witness their mother’s painful and hallucinatory illness. Not only do they see her mother die in a gruesome way, but they also see her suffer without any medication due to her excessive religious faith.

Madeline isn’t the only master manipulator; Roderick also knows how to play his cards. With a little push from his sister, he rises from the company’s humble courier to the position of CEO. In the present, we find them as heartless billionaires, scarred by a traumatic event that they prefer to keep under the rugs of their mansion.

The other branches of the Usher tree

Roderick and Madeline aren’t the only Ushers demanding our attention. Frederick and Tamerlane, Roderick’s children with his ex-wife Annabel Lee, they also seek their place in this dark panorama. Frederick, though eager for his father’s approval, and Tamerlane, who is launching her wellness brand Goldbug, add more layers to the already complicated family dynamic.

Victorine, Leo, Camille and Perry, Roderick’s illegitimate children, compete for a piece of the Usher pie, each with their own problems and ambitions. From Victorine, the surgeon with a conscience, to Perry, the remorseless hedonist, they’re all Usher through and through.

Arthur Pym: Keeper of the Usher Legacy

Last but not least, Arthur Pym, the family’s lawyer, plays a crucial role in keeping the family out of legal trouble. He is the antithesis of C. Auguste Dupina prosecutor who has been trying to bring the Ushers to justice for years.

Although each character has their moment in the spotlight, none of them are particularly good, except perhaps Lenore, Roderick’s only granddaughter. The show manages to make us feel some compassion for these evil characters, a difficult feat to achieve.

You have this whole family entanglement now available on Netflix, ready for you to immerse yourself in the horrible world of the Ushers. Ready for the trip?

From the cursed mansion to beyond imagination: Mike Flanagan, the modern master of horror

Of all the names that have burst into the world of horror cinemafew have been as influential in recent years as Mike Flanagan. His ability to blend psychological horror with an emotionally complex narrative has been revolutionary. From The Haunting of Hill House to Gerald’s Game, Flanagan has left an indelible mark on the industry, and fans of good scares regard him as a reference.

On the other hand, something that stands out about Flanagan’s approach is his ability to revive and reinterpret classics. In Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining, the director manages to stay faithful to the original material while introducing new and fascinating elements that surprise even the most die-hard fans of King’s work. This talent has made him the ideal candidate for any project that seeks to innovate in the horror genre, without losing the essence that made it great in the first place.