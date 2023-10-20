Actress Carla Gugino reveals the true identity of her character from The Fall of the House of Usher.

Warning SPOILERS. The Netflix horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has left fans intrigued about the character of Verna, played by the talented Carla Gugino. Who really is this enigmatic figure?

The actress clarifies that her character is a manifestation of the Ravenin an interview with FHQ.

This is how he explains it.

Carla Gugino revealed details of her character in The Fall of the House of Usher: “She’s not the Devil… she’s not even evil! She could be said to be the executor of destiny, or the executor of Karma. Verna really changes shape. She manifests herself to each person in the moments before her death, when they can see her. “Verna is offering each of these people the most honest conversation they will ever have in their lives.”

“People with a lot of privilege and a lot of power have the opportunity to do good or bad things and it gives them the opportunity to make a different decision.”

Carla Gugino

So who is Verna really in The Fall of the House of Usher? According to the actress, she is much more than just an antagonist, and her role as the Raven adds depth to the story. The series has kept viewers guessing, and the reveal of Verna’s true identity is an intriguing plot twist.

What is it about?

Based roughly on an Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name, the series follows a CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company who confronts his questionable past when his children begin to die in mysterious and brutal ways.

En el reparto destacan Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli ,Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Michael Trucco y Mark Hamill.