The Star Wars series, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, show us the galaxy years after the battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi, with the New Republic trying to make the government of the galactic empire forgotten, however they have not delved into what it was like. transition process of this period of Star Wars except in the expanded universe through the novels, comics and video games of the franchise. Below we shed some light on this period of history.

The Battle of Endor and the end of the Empire

The Battle of Endor, fought in 4 ABY (after the Battle of Yavin), was a turning point in the Galactic Civil War. Emperor Palpatine, in order to get rid of the Rebel Alliance once and for all, leaks information about the weak point of the second Death Star, still under construction, and that he himself will be there supervising the works, directing the rebel alliance into a trap, and try to bring Luke Skywalker to the dark side of the force. However, his plan failed and the rebellion managed to destroy the second Death Star, killing Emperor Palpatine. This victory marked the end of the Galactic Empire, which had ruled the galaxy for decades.

The formation of the New Republic

In the months following the Battle of Endor, the Rebel Alliance became the New Republic, a democratic government established to restore peace and prosperity to the galaxy. The new Republic was led by a Galactic Senate, chaired by Mon Mothma, and a Republic Armed Force, led by General Wedge Antilles.

Civil War on Coruscant

The news of Palpatine’s death was celebrated throughout the galaxy, including the Empire’s capital, Coruscant, where citizens took to the streets to celebrate by setting off fireworks and demoting the Emperor’s status. The celebrations were repressed by the imperial troops and later by the capital’s police forces when they were overwhelmed, who fired into the crowd, killing thousands of people who were there.

In response, civil revolts soon began across the planet. The citizens organized themselves into resistance groups and began attacking the Imperial forces in a conflict that lasted for months. Ultimately, the Imperial forces were defeated and Coruscant fell to the Rebel Alliance.

The victory at Coruscant was a pivotal moment in the Galactic Civil War. The fall of the Imperial capital marked the end of the Empire’s rule in the galaxy.

The Great Purge of Mandalore

Following the Battle of Endor, Moff Gideon launched an attack on Mandalore in retaliation for the planet’s support for the rebel alliance. Gideon in what is known as The night of a thousand tears He ordered the orbital bombardment of the planet, which destroyed much of Mandalore’s surface, leaving the planet uninhabitable.

The bombing killed most of the Mandalorian population, including many children and the elderly. The few surviving Mandalorians fled the planet, scattering across the galaxy.

The challenges of the New Republic

The New Republic faced a number of challenges in its early years. The Galactic Empire did not completely surrender, and the imperial remnants continued to fight against the new Republic, even blocking the territories that were under their command, preventing the entry or exit of products, forcing the population to turn to the black market to obtain food and basic necessities. Additionally, the galaxy was divided into a number of autonomous regions, which often resisted the authority of the central government.

Chandrila, the first capital of the new republic

Chandrila is a planet located in the Core Worlds of the Star Wars galaxy. It is a temperate agricultural world with two continents and two moons, Chandra and Chandrakant. Chandrila is located on the Perlemian Trade Route.

Chandrila is a peaceful planet with a rich history and culture. It was one of the founding planets of the Galactic Republic and has been an important member of the galactic community for centuries. Chandrila is also home to many influential politicians and diplomats.

During the Galactic Civil War, Chandrila was a bastion of support for the Rebel Alliance. Senator Mon Mothma, a native of the planet, was one of the most important leaders of the Rebel Alliance. After the war, Chandrila became the capital of the New Republic.

However, Coruscant, the former capital of the Galactic Empire, remained an important location for the New Republic. It was a center of commerce and culture, and was home to many important institutions.

In 5 ABY, a foiled Empire attack on the capital of Chandrila led to the decision to move the seat of government to Nakadia, a planet located in the Mid Rim.

The Battle of the Kuat Shipyards

The battle began when the New Republic launched an assault on the Kuat shipyards. The rebel fleet was led by Admiral Gial Ackbar and Commodore Kyrsta Agate.

The Imperial forces were commanded by Captain Anton Kale, an unconventional officer who volunteered for the mission.

The battle was short but intense. The New Republic managed to destroy the shipyards, as well as a large number of Imperial ships.

The Battle of the Kuat Shipyards had a number of important consequences. Firstly, the battle dealt a significant blow to the military might of the Empire. The destruction of the Kuat shipyards left the Empire with reduced capacity to build warships.

Secondly, the battle was a sign that the Empire was losing the war. The loss of the Kuat Shipyards was a severe blow to Imperial morale, and led Grand Admiral Sloane to contact Chancellor Mon Mothma in an apparent attempt to broker peace. However, it was later discovered that it was a plan to try to assassinate the chancellor.

The Battle of Jakku

The Battle of Jakku was the last major battle of the Galactic Civil War. The battle took place on the desert planet of Jakku in 5 ABY.

The battle was a confrontation between the New Republic and the Imperial remnants. The New Republic, led by Admiral Gial Ackbar, launched an attack against the Imperial forces, led by Grand Admiral Rae Sloane.

The battle was long and bloody, lasting several days. In the end, the New Republic managed to defeat the Imperial remnants.

The Galactic Concordat

After the defeat of the Galactic Empire on Jakku, he signed a peace treaty with the new republic. Ending the Galactic Civil War, but allowing the Empire to retain a large portion of its territory and military power.

The Galactic Concordat established the following conditions:

The Galactic Empire withdrew from the Outer Rim, the Mid Rim, and the Deep Core. The Empire was limited to a military force of 250,000 soldiers. The Galactic Empire recognized the sovereignty of the New Republic.

The Galactic Concordat was a controversial agreement, and many in the New Republic saw it as a betrayal of the cause of freedom. Critics argued that the treaty allowed the Empire to retain too much power, and that it left the New Republic vulnerable to future attack.

The military disarmament act

Shortly after the signing of the Galactic Concordat, Mon Mothma promoted the military disarmament act, which drastically reduced the New Republic’s war budget. Converting it into a defensive peacekeeping force, of a certain size but with operational limits. However, this system that worked in the times of the republic before the empire had a factor that the chancellor did not take into account, that before they had the Jedi for these peace forces, and the new republic did not.

The Mandoverse series, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka have brought us to this moment in the history of The New Republic, with the imperial remnant waiting for their opportunity to return the empire to its former glory with the return of the Grand Admiral Thrawn as their only chance to achieve this, although we know thanks to the new sequel trilogy that they did not achieve their goal.

Hosnian Prime, the last capital of the new republic

In 28 ABY, Hosnian Prime was chosen as the new capital of the New Republic. The planet, located in the Core Worlds, was a place of hope and diversity. Its inhabitants came from all species and cultures in the galaxy, and were united by a common desire for peace and freedom.

But the peace did not last long. In that same year, the Hosnian Prime senatorial complex was damaged by bombing. The bomb had been planted by Arliz Hadrassian, a former Imperial pilot who had turned the Amaxine warriors, a local militia, into a front for the First Order, a remnant of the Galactic Empire. The bombing was an act of war, and marked the beginning of a new era of conflict in the galaxy.

The revelation of Leia Organa

Hosnian Prime also saw the revelation of Senator Leia Organa’s true origins. Organa, daughter of Senator Bai Organa, was actually the daughter of Darth Vader, the Dark Lord of the Sith and iron hand of the late Emperor Palpatine.

This information was revealed publicly by centrist Senator Ransolm Casterfo, who had been manipulated by Lady Carise Sindian, a secret agent of the First Order. The revelation of Organa’s identity was a scandal that divided the New Republic. The Populists, who supported Organa, saw her as a traitor. Centrists, on the other hand, saw her as a threat.

Amid the growing threat of the First Order, Leia Organa announced her intention to resign from the Senate and found the Resistance, a private military force dedicated to protecting the Republic.

The Mandoverse continues to explore the events that happened between the Battle of Endor and the appearance of the First Order in Star Wars, so you can’t miss the next chapters of this story as they are being written for the new season of The Mandalorian , the Skeleton Crew series or the announced Dave Filoni film that will put an end to this chapter in Star Wars history with Thawn as its greatest threat.

