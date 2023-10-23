NVIDIA is one of the companies most affected by the US sanctions package against China that will come into force on November 16. Initially the US Administration banned NVIDIA from selling to China its most advanced GPUs for artificial intelligence, the A100 and H100 models, so the company led by Jensen Huang cut its features and fine-tuned the A800 and H800 chips, which met the requirements imposed by the US Government.

In just three weeks NVIDIA will also not be able to sell its A800 and H800 solutions to its Chinese customers. Not even its most powerful GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090. Losing a good part of the Chinese market will inevitably damage the business of this American company, but there are several Chinese companies that are surely already rubbing their hands. And they aspire to occupy the place in the demanding market for artificial intelligence chips that until now was almost exclusively in the hands of NVIDIA.

Huawei is presented with an opportunity that it cannot miss

NVIDIA currently accounts for just over 90% of the Chinese market for artificial intelligence chips, but after the entry into force of the latest US sanctions package, its leadership is in all likelihood will be compromised. The Chinese government is allocating a large amount of resources to the development of its own lithography equipment, which is used to manufacture integrated circuits, and also to the development of its own cutting-edge chips for artificial intelligence.

Huawei has had its own GPUs for artificial intelligence, the Ascend AI chips, ready for more than four years

There are dozens of Chinese companies that are involved in developing their own hardware for this use scenario. MetaX, Alibaba, Biren Technology, Moore Threads, Innosilicon, Zhaoxin, Iluvatar CoreX, DenglinAI or Vast AI Tech are some of the most important, but one shines brighter than all the others: Huawei. This company is doing well in the Chinese market (it has an annual turnover of about $7 billion in China alone), and the imminent weakening of NVIDIA suits it perfectly.

And Huawei has had its own GPUs for artificial intelligence ready, the Ascend AI chips, for more than four years. During this period of time it has been refining them and increasing its capabilities with the purpose of equaling or even surpass the performance of A100 and H100 chips from NVIDIA. According to some analysts, such as those from the Chinese company iFly Tek, the raw power of their GPUs equals that of NVIDIA chips, but they are still one step behind if we stick to their performance in a real use scenario.

It is evident that for Huawei the current situation represents an unbeatable opportunity when it comes to strengthening its presence in its own country. However, both this company and other Chinese companies face a great challenge that will not make it easy for them to take over the market that NVIDIA has dominated until now: most of the artificial intelligence projects that are being developed within and Outside China they are implemented on CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture).

CANN, Huawei’s alternative to CUDA, is still very far from the capabilities of NVIDIA technology

This technology brings together the compiler and development tools used by programmers to develop their software. for NVIDIA GPUsand replacing it with another option in projects that are already underway is a problem.

Huawei has CANN (Compute Architecture for Neural Networks), which is its alternative to CUDA, but there is a consensus among analysts that this platform is still very far from the capabilities that NVIDIA technology has in the training process of artificial intelligence models. Given the circumstances, Huawei only has one option if it wants to strengthen itself in the Chinese market for artificial intelligence chips: refine CANN and offer NVIDIA customers the possibility of transferring their models and data to their own ecosystem in a simple way.

Cover Image: NVIDIA

More information: Reuters

