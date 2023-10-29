The rookie’s debut has not been easy, Joaquín already claimed that singing was not his thing, but he has put all his heart into interpreting the song of the singer from Huelva.

When the former soccer player starts singing the song, Manuel Carrasco needs to stop him, “let’s go again,” the singer tells him, winking at the way of singing that Joaquín started with.

The Spice Girls imitation has been a highlight for Joaquín, the rookie. Àngel Llàcer, Manuel Carrasco and Joaquín have had a great time imitating the singers and characterizing themselves as them.

Manuel Carrasco and Joaquín have taken advantage of their free time to bring out all their flamenco vein with the guitar. Even the power has gone out! Don’t miss the funniest moments experienced by the guest with the Rookie on the program.