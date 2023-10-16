The Ant-Man 3 movie had to be one of the big Marvel events of 2023, but the result was not liked and the film studio did not expect it.

Ant-Man 3 surprised both fans and Marvel Studios executives, but not exactly in the way they expected. The film, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, received negative reviews and faced a lukewarm response from audiences as it only grossed $476 million. A figure lower than the 519 million in the first in 2015 and the 622 million in the second in 2018.

Joanna Robinson, author of the insightful book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, shared interesting details about how Marvel viewed the film before its release during an interview on “The Watch” podcast. According to Robinson, the film studio was convinced they had a hit on their hands. However, this internal optimism was not reflected in the criticism and public response.

These are his words:

“Marvel Studios is aware of what is happening with its brand. From talking to some people, I understand that Ant-Man 3 really shook them, and I’m sure Secret Invasion shook them even more, but Quantumania really shook them because they felt like they had something good. Because internally everyone thought: Everyone is going to love this.”

I think those responsible at Marvel didn’t take a good look at MODOK’s design, because no one can like this.

MODOK a Marvel

After releasing the film they realized that they had lost that unique connection with the viewers.

“And then they released it and people didn’t like it. And then they said, Oh no, our internal barometer is no longer in tune with what people want. With Ant-Man 3, they said: We made a success. And besides, a lot of people didn’t feel that way.”

