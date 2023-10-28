One of the most famous buildings in cinema is transferred to Minecraft in a masterful way.

The Eye of Sauron comes to life in this Minecraft creation.

You already know Minecraft, the best-selling game in history and therefore, also the most played. All of this is due to its great gameplay and wide world, although the crown jewel of the title is the freedom it offers when it comes to doing what you want. It doesn’t matter if it’s exploring or building incredible cities that take a total of three years to build, Minecraft lets you do everything you imagine, and today, the imagination of one of its players has gone much further.

This time you can enjoy the wonderful world of The Lord of the Rings in the Microsoft Studios game thanks to the impressive creation that we will show you a little further down. More specifically the Eye of Sauron and of course, also the interiors of the tower, a work that has been done with great detail and that will delight all followers of JRR Tolkien’s work. You can not lose this.

The Eye of Sauron takes over the land of Minecraft

The person in charge of making this work of art was the Reddit user ForceUser101. Just below these lines you can see the images that he has left in the forum so that the entire community can enjoy this incredible wonder. Not only has he created the Eye, but he has the entire tower and base, plus the interior is also in the works. A job that has taken him more than a month and that he now shares with the world.

I Built The Eye Of Sauron (Barad-Dûr) from LOTR

byu/ForceUser101 inMinecraft

The tower measures 360 blocks high, 200 wide and 20 deep. A truly wonderful work that has caught the attention of many forum users. At the time of writing this news, the post has a total of 422 positive votes and a large number of users who have commented praising the great work it has done. You could already see it for yourself, the construction is truly impressive.

It is not the first time we have seen this collaboration between The Lord of the Rings and Minecraft, but it has been a long time since users have enjoyed something so well done. As you are already seeing, The ability of players to create works like this is simply impressive, that is why you should not be surprised to continue seeing new creations by the community, not only from ESDLA, but from anything that comes to mind. There’s a reason there are already more than 300 million copies sold… The possibilities are endless.

