During recent years, exports of agricultural products such as tequila, berries and avocado have skyrocketed.

On July 28, 2022, exports began to the United States, the main market for Jalisco avocados, followed by Canada and Japan. as well as various countries in the European Union, Central and South America and even in Asian countries such as China.

“The issue of China is a management issue for Senasica, it is a matter for them to evaluate and if they agree to sign it,” explained Armando García, director of the Association of Avocado Exporters of Jalisco (Apeajal).

The interviewee explained that although Chile produces avocado it still has to import from Peru. “They are not self-sufficient; Right now Peru is exporting to Chile, but we also want to reach that market,” he added.

This year, Jalisco’s exports are expected to increase by 10% compared to last year. In 2022, 92,766 tons will be exported. By the first half of 2023, 50,150 tons have already been exported.

“The strong season in the United States is coming, so I hope that exports will grow at least 10%,” said Armando García.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader) Jalisco exports to 30 destinations, including Canada, Japan, the United States and countries in Europe and the Middle East.

The State of Jalisco is the second national producer of avocado, with more than 308,800 tons, which represents 12% of national production.

The value of avocado production in Jalisco is 9,709 million pesos, according to official figures from the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information System (SIAP).

On the other hand, the collapse in the price of avocado affects producers in Jalisco and other states who risked investing in this fruit known as “green gold.”

Last year a kilo was even sold for more than 100 pesos, but currently it is sold between 42 and 50 in the main markets of the city.

Roberto de Alba, president of the Agricultural Council of Jalisco and avocado producer, explained that overproduction caused this situation.

“The price has been depressed for several months, the main reason is overproduction, far above demand and consumption.”

Still on the palate of the world

Regarding tequila exports, data from the Tequila Regulatory Council indicate that they practically remain the same, although with a growth trend in recent years.

From January to August of this year, 280.7 million liters of tequila were sent abroad compared to the 280.9 million liters that were sent abroad in the same period of 2022.

Of the 280.9 million liters of tequila sent abroad, 182.4 were 100% agave tequila and 98.3 million liters of mixed tequila, that is, one made with 51% agave and 49% other sugars.

The main countries to which tequila was exported were the United States, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and South Korea.

Blueberry. Its price makes it one of the most appreciated products in the Jalisco countryside. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

Jalisco is the national leader in berries

Currently in Jalisco more than 10,400 hectares are destined for the cultivation of berries, among which are raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and strawberries.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development of the State Government explained that raspberries have become popular in the national and international market, which is why export demand has grown.

According to the agency, the state was consolidated as national leader in raspberry production, a fruit called “the red gold of the Mexican countryside”, since it has had an increasing demand in the market.

More than a dozen municipalities of the entity have grown based on raspberry production, among them are: Zapotlán El Grande (1,971 hectares in production, with an annual volume of 13,900 tons), Jocotepec (1,900 hectares ), Zapotiltic (312), Tuxcueca (270), Sayula (240), Tuxpan (235), Tizapán (196), Zacoalco de Torres (156), Amacueca (89), Tala (55) and Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, among others.

In the case of Jocotepec, where five thousand jobs were generated during the raspberry, blackberry and blueberry harvesting period, it represents an important economic benefit in favor of agricultural workers and the commercial and service sectors.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Jalisco has strengthened programs so that the sector grows, producers get involved in quality processes and the certification of small productive units. Ana Lucía Camacho Sevilla, head of Sader Jalisco, stressed that the Entity is positioned as the main generator of healthy and safe food for the country.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions