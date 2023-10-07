The Exorcist: Believer, has a twisted and terrifying ending that shows that the new demon feeds on hope (spoilers beware)

It has been exactly fifty years since the scariest movie ever seen hit the big screen, shocking the entire world. Now comes a new chapter from Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green, the filmmaker who shattered the status quo with the Halloween franchise.

Since his pregnant wife died in the Haiti earthquake twelve years ago, Victor Fielding (played by LESLIE ODOM JR, One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has been responsible for taking care of Angela (LIDYA JEWETT, the “Good Girls” series), the daughter of both.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in a forest for three days and when they return they don’t remember anything that happened to them, a series of events is unleashed that will force Victor to face the height of evil. Desperate and terrified, he decides to ask for help from Chris MacNeil, the only person who has witnessed something similar. (Spoilers from here on).

The ending explained

The Exorcist: Believer introduces a new demon, Lamashtu, who torments two families.

The tragic ending reveals the consequences of desperate decisions, condemning one girl to death while the other is saved.

The film’s vague final shot leaves viewers wondering about the other girl’s well-being and whether Lamashtu’s influence still lingers.

One of the most intriguing aspects of The Exorcist franchise was how Pazuzu continued to haunt the MacNeil family. Regan, played by Linda Blair, fought the entity for two films, with her mother, Chris (Ellen Burstyn), now reprising her role in the sequel, The Exorcist: Believer. This time, with the original film being the only one in the canon, Chris has to help save the souls of two girls who have been kidnapped by Satan’s soldier.

While the film does not use Pazuzu, it does employ a demon connected to Pazuzu by the name of Lamashtu. It is true that the film does not clarify this, but what is clear is that the being knows Chris and knows how to alter his mind. Unfortunately, he uses this tactic on both their families and friends as the believer attempts to expel the entity from the girls in the final ritual. This leads to a terrifying ending, which is bittersweet once the demon’s deception is revealed.

The devil deceives families

The Exorcist: Believer finds Chris trying to cast the demon out of Katherine, only to be stabbed with a crucifix. He loses both eyes but does enough to incapacitate the girl. Both families decide to form a sacred squad to perform their own exorcism. Unfortunately, the Catholic Church does not sanction Maddox’s father for the ritual because he fears the girls will die and become guilty in the eyes of the law and the media.

The exorcism then revolves around Angela, who was trying to contact her mother through a seance in the opening act. This allowed the demon to enter her and Katherine into the forest. However, Angela’s father, Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.), is stunned by the demon’s revelation: exorcism can save just one girl. Still, Victor, who lost faith after his wife died while she was pregnant with Angela, knows it would be a mistake to choose. Katherine’s mother, Miranda, has the same mindset and wants to have faith that the procedure will save them both and that they should ignore Lamashtu’s lies.

However, after Maddox’s death, Katherine’s father, Tony, panics and chooses Katherine to live. But as she begs Lamashtu to grant her wishes, Believer extends a cruel hand to her. While Victor saves Angela by using her mother’s handkerchief as an emotional totem and sign of love for her to return to them, Tony’s actions condemn Katherine to death. Lamashtu pulls a sinister trick, wanting to play on humanity’s selfish nature.

The loss of faith condemned one of the girls

Now, it is more than likely that if both families had believed in God and stayed true to their faith, they would have saved the two girls. But Tony was scared and desperate, especially after seeing the demon use telekinesis to break Maddox’s neck. Even the rest of the prayer squad was battered, so his choice is sympathetic and understandable.

That’s why Miranda ends up meeting him for coffee at the end, hinting that they broke up for a while but are now willing to work it out. From the beginning, Miranda believed it was all demonic possession and she wanted an exorcism immediately. So she’s very passionate about how everything should have turned out. Since her preacher was there to witness everything, she hoped Tony would stay true to the cause and not negotiate a deal. Since they have two other children, it seems that reconciliation makes sense. But while this scene evokes warmth and feeling, the affection is lost when director David Gordon Green reaches into Katherine’s soul in the film’s depiction of hell.

She is in the camera that Victor found while trying to locate the girls earlier. She saw a snake there and found items that suggested the girls had been taken. Now, this narrow place is revealed to be a spiritual gate to hell. Katherine is dragged into a drain and sucked into hell by many hands, and the being, assumed to be Satan, claims that they will keep her soul forever. It’s as tragic as the ending of Drag Me to Hell, with an innocent child condemned to suffer for all eternity.

There is still time for hope

Victor and Angela end up reconciling. He knew she was suffering because she had never met her mother. Additionally, the demon insists on another bomb: Victor asked the doctors to save his wife and not his son after the woman was injured during an earthquake. This guilt gnawed at him, as the public thought he had saved the child. This is how Lamashtu used to torment his father, joking about how he uses the child he never wanted as a vessel. However, Victor exorcised that drama when Angela returns to school. She’s trying to live a normal life again, but the final shot of her smiling leaves fans wondering if she’ll be okay, if she’s faking it, or if she’s left part of Lamashtu.

The sequel to The Exorcist: Believer will arrive in April 2025, so it is possible that Lamashtu wanted to keep her as a spy. As to why this may be a possibility, it revolves around Regan. Blair said she would oversee the film, but the ending of it shows her reconciling with Chris in a cameo. The film borrowed an arc from the TV series The Exorcist, where Regan hid from her mother for decades after Chris’s book about the pain, trauma and terror of possession in the ’70s was published. made popular.

This scene affirms that Regan has made amends and has returned to patch things up with a hurt but hopeful Chris. But since Lamashtu wrote Regan’s name on the hospital window, it could be that Lamashtu wanted to lure Regan into a sadistic game. It would be long, but it would give both demons some synergy as the past comes full circle. Ultimately, Believer ends with an air of cynicism, leaving viewers wondering if the dominance is really over now that Regan has returned.

Is there a post-credits scene?

With a sequel already announced, it could be expected that the film will have a post-credits scene copying the formula that Marvel Studios uses in all its productions and that other franchises have taken as an example, however The Exorcist: Believer does not have any scene. at the end of the credits.

The Exorcist: Believer is now in theaters.