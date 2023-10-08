Horror movie lovers can now watch it in their favorite movie theater The Exorcist: Believerswhich is perfect to watch on the big screen.

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the scariest horror movie in history hit the big screen, shocking people around the world.

The Exorcist: Believers. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

Now, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who broke the status quo with his resurrection of the franchise Halloweenarrives The Exorcist: Believers.

The Exorcist: Believers. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised his daughter, Angela, on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods, returning three days later with no memory of what happened to them, a chain of events is unleashed that will force Victor to confront the underbelly of evil. and, in his terror and desperation, search for the only person alive who has witnessed something like this before: Chris MacNeil.

The Exorcist: Believers. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar® winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever scarred by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades earlier.

The Exorcist: Believers. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

The Exorcist: Believers

(The Exorcist: Believers)

By David Gordon Green.

Con Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Lidya Jewett, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles.

United States, 2023.

