The Exorcist: Believers is the most recent Blumhouse production, directed by David Gordon Green, it is already in national cinemas. The director visited the Mexican territory and cut the ribbon for this experience, inspired by “The Exorcist: Believers”a film that inaugurated the fourth edition of the Cinépolis Haunted Carnival.

David Gordon Green at the ribbon cutting of The Exorcist Experience: Believers. SPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

After going through the experience with Rafael Rosales (@en99palabras), in which several locations from the film are recreated, Gordon Green confessed that it was a unique experience. “It was like being inside my brain. It is a surreal experience to become a character in your own movie.”

David Gordon Green during the tour of The Exorcist Experience: Believers. SPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

Besides, He recommended that horror fans not miss it because it expands the film’s universe in an interactive way.. “Watch the movie, take a deep breath and enter the experience… if you dare… and then, start praying.”

David Gordon Green. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

This experience, located in the basement of Plaza Carso, just below Gokartmania, is free and has a recommended minimum age of 13 years (minors accompanied by an adult).

David Gordon Green. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

It will be open to the public from Thursday to Sunday, until October 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.so that horror lovers can live an immersive experience of The Exorcist: Believers. Register here to reserve your spot!

With information from Universal Pictures.

XM

