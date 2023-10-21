Pentiment director Josh Sawyer says he would love to make Pillars of Eternity 3 possible if he could get a budget like Baldur’s Gate 3.

La saga Pillars of Eternity is a series of role-playing video games developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Paradox Interactive that is characterized by its focus on narrative, character depth, and gameplay based on classic role-playing systems. The second video game Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire was released in 2018. Since then, Obsidian has never announced a new installment of the saga and it could arrive in a scenario where Baldur’s Gate 3 budget plays a crucial role.

A third installment of Pillars of Eternity It is more than possible if one condition is met: have the same budget as Baldur’s Gate 3. In an interview with Touch Arcade, the design director of Obsidianknown as Josh Sawyer, whether I would make Pentiment 2, Pillars of Eternity 3 or Fallout New Vegas 2 if I had an unlimited budget, no time constraints and a dream development team. That is, they fulfill all possible cases to be able to make the video game you most want to come true. These were his words:

I don’t think I did Pentiment 2. I really feel very satisfied with that game. It’s not that I never want to do it again, but I just did it, so I’d probably wait a bit to continue it. If I really had an unlimited budget, I think I would try to make Pillars of Eternity 3 because I know what the budget was for Deadfireand I have heard from several people what the budget was for Baldur’s Gate 3. I’m not going to talk about numbers, but yesIf I have that budget, I’ll definitely make Pillars of Eternity 3.

The two original Pillars of Eternity were very loved by fans, but the sequel had sales problems that caused the saga to never be worked on again. The next game from Obsidian, which is owned by Xbox, Avowedwill arrive sometime in 2024.

