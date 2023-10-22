Suara.com – RANS Nusantara FC coach Eduardo Almeida was delighted that his team was able to beat Persija Jakarta in the match week 16 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening WIB. He said the strategy prepared to defeat Persija was successful.

In this match, RANS Nusantara FC won with a score of 2-1. Two RANS goals were scored by Evandro Brandao (11′) and Angelo Teixeira (56′).

Meanwhile, Persija was made by Muhammad Ferrari in the 58th minute. RANS could be said to have succeeded in reducing the attacking style of the Kemayoran Tigers since the match started.

Persija Jakarta footballer Muhammad Ferarri (right) fights for the ball with Rans Nusantara footballer Tavinho (left) in the first round match of League 1 2023-2024 at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Sunday (22/10/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Aditya Pradana Putra/nz

“We played against a good team, the players were maximally passionate and focused and I thank the children for winning. Football sometimes wins, sometimes it loses, we are grateful that we were able to win,” said Eduardo Almeida in a press conference after the match.

Furthermore, Almeida admitted that he had studied how Persija played. After finding out, the Portuguese tactician only had to look for the weak point.

“Everything we prepare and what we analyze is all about the opponent. Today, Persija’s point is, after knowing the opponent’s strength, we are looking for a solution to ward off Persija’s strength,” he explained.

This victory made RANS Nusantara FC occupy third place in the BRI Liga 1 standings with 29 points. Meanwhile Persija fell to 11th position with 20 points.

RANS player Zidane Afandi is grateful that his team was able to win the match. Moreover, the team belonging to celebrity Raffi Ahmad beat Persija.

“The match was very difficult against a big team at Persija’s home ground. I thank you for the support. We all followed the coach’s instructions so we got the three points,” said Zidane.