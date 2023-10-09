loading…

ASTANA – Diplomatic reception commemorating the 78th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia, the 30th Anniversary of Indonesia-Kazakhstan Diplomatic Relations and the 78th Anniversary of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) was held at Kaz Drama Theater Astana Kazakhstan starting at 19.00 – 21.00 time local.

The event was filled with cultural, culinary and Indonesian-Kazakhstan Collaboration Batik fashion shows, complemented by promotions of Indonesian products and tourism.

The celebration was even more special because it was a Pentahelix celebration where the Indonesian Ambassador to Astana invited representatives from five groups of important actors in Indonesia-Kazakhstan diplomacy from government, business, academics, media, including communities or peoples who are the foundation of close relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Dr M Fadjroel Rachman, explained the historical journey of the two countries and the collaboration that has been carried out throughout this year to welcome 30 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Kazakhstan.

“God created this world with greatness and created humans to multiply and prosper. The origins of humanity are love, justice and compassion. For humanity, the first task is to grow our friendships. “Friendship creates friendship,” said Ambassador Fadjroel, quoting the great Kazakh philosopher, composer and poet, Abay Kunanbayev.

Representing the Government of Kazakhstan, Minister of National Economy, Alibek Kuantyrov was present at the event emphasizing the importance of friendship for mutual progress. “There is nothing more valuable in this world than true friendship,” said Alibek.

This event is also a form of celebration of the sister twin capital city relationship between the archipelago and Astana which was signed on July 3 2023.

The city of Astana is the first twin city in the history of Indonesia’s new capital, the archipelago. Likewise, economic cooperation will reach a trade value of almost USD700 million in 2022, a significant increase from the previous year.

Investment will also experience a rapid increase in 2023 with the arrival of investment from 3 Kazakh companies which have submitted Letters of Interests and MoUs to invest in the Indonesian capital. This development does not stop here and will continue to grow.