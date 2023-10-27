Of the battle that in 711 pitted the troops of the Umayyad Caliphate of Damascus against the Visigoth army commanded by King Don Rodrigo, we thought we knew, at least, the fundamentals: when, where, how, why and with what consequences it took place. And this interest is logical because there are few episodes in the history of the Iberian Peninsula more decisive than that confrontation more than 1,300 years ago, key to the advancement of the Muslim conquest. Now, as we enter the 21st century, we have discovered that perhaps we know him less than we thought. The reason: a group of scholars are convinced that we have been misplacing it.

Perhaps the confrontation that has gone down in history as the battle of Guadalete should look for a new name, one located quite a few kilometers away.

What if we are in the wrong place? That is the question that a group of researchers have left in an article published in the magazine Atenea. The team of eight experts who signed the work, including personnel from the CSIC or the Autonomous University of Madrid, recognizes that the exact location of the battle in the summer of 711 that marked the beginning of the Muslim conquest of the Visigoth kingdom has been “one of the most debated issues in historiography” of the country, although it is usually assumed that its setting was the vicinity of the Guadalete River. This idea is so widespread that it is remembered as “the battle of Guadalete.”

The experts who sign Athena’s essay, however, have a different opinion, one – they explain – that they have arrived at after adopting a somewhat different perspective from that of other colleagues who have also investigated the confrontation of 711. Instead of sticking to a philological approach, have “given priority to geographical, strategic and logistical testimonies from primary sources”. Thanks to this work and current information about the armies and communication routes of the VII, they have raised a hypothesis that places the battle 60 kilometers from Guadalete.

What do they suggest? That the battle between the troops of the caliphate led by Táriq ibn Ziyab and that of the Visigoth army commanded by King Rodrigo had a somewhat different scenario: between Laguna de la Janda and the Torrejosa hill. To be more precise, they point to the area of ​​the Almodóvar River, the place they consider “closest” to what the primary sources report about the geography, communication routes and the way of fighting in the 7th century.

Not only that. Much of his argument is based on the testimony of what, experts remember, is the only contemporary source of what happened in that epic battle thirteen centuries ago: the Mozarabic Chronicle of 754. In his story it is made clear that the dispute was settled in the Transductinis Promonturiis. The challenge therefore lay in correctly locating that reference.

What has motivated you? The researchers acknowledge that over the years different hypotheses have been proposed about where the battlefield of the summer of 711 was actually located, but they regret that they “forget or marginalize” the reference of the chronicle of 754. “By leaving aside “The crucial importance of the Transductinis Promonturiis when identifying the battlefield cannot value the geographical elements provided by the oldest and most secure Arab sources. In other words, they decontextualize them geographically,” the article states.

And what do they propose? This weak point of the previous theories – added to others – encouraged the experts to undertake their own study, in which they begin by shedding light on Transductinis Promonturiis. Your conclusion? After studying the sources of the time, the researchers rule out that it could be related to Gibraltar, Algeciras, Bologna or any other promontory of the Strait and look at the mountain ranges that form an arc that protects the bay of Algeciras from the interior.

“A belt of mountains, not very high, but very broken, that rose like a wall between the lowlands of the bay of Algeciras and the marshes of the lagoon of La Janda and Barbate,” they emphasize. With that starting point they closed the focus, relying on what we know about the routes of the time until they focused on a specific point: the fields that extended between La Janda and Torrejosa.

Where does the error come from? The experts do not limit themselves to pointing to the Almodóvar River area as “the closest” to what the sources report. In their article they go further and investigate what could be the reason for the error. To do this, they pull another thread: the philological one, very marked, they say, due to the “confusion promoted by the absence of vowels and the difficulty of the Arabic spelling of the moment.” Specifically, they point out a “tangle of hydronyms” that transform the original Wadi Lakko (Lake River) into Wadi Lakka, Vedalec, Vadalac, Guadalec and Guadalet.

“Therefore it should not be in Guadalete where we have to look,” they emphasize, and remember that this river empties into the bay or gulf of Cádiz and not into a lake. It is not his only argument. Experts assure that the place where the battle usually takes place, near Arcos de la Frontera, is not located on the key route between Córdoba and Algeciras and that there are even “powerful military reasons” that complicate the confrontation could take place in the Guadalete.

A new setting for history? That is what the researchers claim, who already shared their progress months ago with the newspaper La Voz de Cádiz. “The The battle took place at the foot of the Torrejosa hill, in Tarifa, 100 km from where it was mistakenly located. At the foot of that hill there is a plain next to the Almodóvar, which would flow into the La Janda lagoon, currently drained. We found a mountain, a river and a lake, just as stated in the original source, the Islamic one, the oldest,” José Soto, medievalist and co-author of the study, highlighted in June.

