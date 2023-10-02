loading…

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Photo/REUTERS

KIEV – The European Union’s (EU) military aid to Ukraine will not depend on decisions taken by the United States (US), according to the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Borrell emphasized this during his visit to Kiev on Sunday (1/10/2023). According to him, Brussels plans to continue and further increase its military assistance to Ukrainian troops.

“We are not waiting for a (US) decision to be taken to increase our proposed support for Ukraine,” the official stressed when asked about the EU’s reaction to the US Congress removing military aid for Kiev from its short-term spending bill passed over the weekend.

He acknowledged that Brussels still regrets the American lawmakers’ decision “deeply and completely.”

Borrell acknowledged his hope, “This will not be a definitive decision, and Ukraine will continue to have support from America.”

The EU Commission had previously proposed establishing a fund for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros (USD 52.8 billion), the bloc’s top diplomat said.

He suggested setting up a similar fund of 20 billion euros ($21.13 billion) in the European Peace Facility at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in August.

“Let’s see what will happen in the US, but from our side, we will continue to support and increase our support,” the official promised.

The EU’s top diplomat also said the bloc’s military aid to Kiev was “permanently structured” and did not depend on other countries’ decisions or the outcome of Ukraine’s military efforts.