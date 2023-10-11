The move by the EU’s executive arm is part of the bloc’s economic security strategy announced in June, and includes measures along the lines of those taken by the United States, Australia and other countries concerned about China’s growing influence.

The other two important technologies on the EU list are quantum technology and biotechnologies such as vaccines and genome sequencing.

“The Commission will conduct risk assessments of these four technologies with member states. The deadline is the end of the year. The next step is to mitigate the risks next year,” the official told Reuters on Monday, on condition of anonymity.

Measures the Commission might take include imposing export controls and establishing partnerships with allies who share its views.

In the past few years, the European Union has sought to reduce its dependence on China and other countries for essential products in the wake of supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine that sparked an energy crisis in the bloc.