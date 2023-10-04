A meeting of the European Political Community, an informal body comprising 47 states in geographical Europe, including many countries aspiring to join the European Union, begins on Thursday in Granada, Spain. The Community was set up in 2022 by the European Union precisely to strengthen ties with these countries, some of which have been negotiating their entry for years, regulated by very complex rules.

No concrete developments are expected from the meeting. But the very fact that it is now held on a regular basis, as well as Ukraine’s recent request to join the Union, has reopened the debate on further enlargement, and on why this process has stopped in recent years. Since its foundation in 1992, 16 other states have entered the European Union, and the treaties explicitly mention the fact that any state in geographical Europe can apply to join. However, the last one, Croatia, did so ten years ago. Since then the Union has even lost one member country, the United Kingdom, which left after the 2016 referendum on Brexit.

The reasons for this stalemate are different, and on multiple levels.

A first reason is above all political in nature. In the years following the economic crisis of 2008-2011, the very existence of the European Union was strongly questioned by both populist and nationalist European parties, who considered it the emanation of a global ruling class that stood in the way of the interests of individual states , and by the radical left parties, who considered it too compromised with a liberal approach in economic policy. The popularity rate of the European Union and its institutions has remained very low for a long time: in June 2013, 48 percent of Europeans believed that their country’s membership of the Union was neither positive nor negative, or that it was negative. In short, for years the Union did not have the political strength to even consider absorbing other member countries.

Even when the Union’s image improved, first thanks to the economic recovery and then to the coordinated response on the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus, several of the richest and most influential countries retained political doubts about a possible enlargement.

Almost no one has any objections to the economic and commercial benefits of an enlargement: “every enlargement has led to economic growth throughout the Union”, effectively summarized Cecilia Malmström, former European Trade Commissioner between 2014 and 2019. Today the GDP of all the countries of the Union is higher than the pre-entry one. An enlargement of the European Union means, among other things, access to new markets both for countries that are already members and for those who want to become one, and many other economic opportunities that arise from this membership. From a political point of view, things are different.

For some years now, more and more commentators have believed, for example, that the substantial eastward enlargement carried out by the European Union between 2004 and 2007 towards states that were part of the Soviet Union or the Warsaw Pact, and therefore up until thirty years ago they knew little or nothing about the market economy, the rule of law or the expansion of civil rights, and it happened too hastily. By incorporating countries that were not mature democracies, ruling classes were legitimized with funds and political support and then governed those countries in a semi-authoritarian manner, which happened for example in Poland and Hungary.

Furthermore, due to the way the institutional architecture of the Union has been structured, these countries cannot be easily suspended or expelled. And at the moment all the countries that are negotiating their entry into the Union are part of Eastern Europe. Who can assure us, as countries like France or the Netherlands have asked themselves in recent years, that further enlargement will not lead to the birth of problematic governments, which will then have to be dealt with?

On the other hand, the countries that are trying to join the Union have been complaining for years about entry procedures that are too complicated and subject to the political fickleness of the countries that are already members today. Several commentators also agree: Thomas de Waal, a journalist and analyst for the think tank Carnegie Europe, recently wrote that the enlargement process is “both hyper-technical and excessively political.”

The rules for enlargement must follow the so-called “Copenhagen criteria”, defined in 1993. Since then they have been updated several times, but never really reformed. They require a country wishing to join the Union to align itself with European standards in six general areas – key issues; internal market; competitiveness and growth; green agenda; agriculture and cohesion; external relations – for a total of 35 chapters. The chapters are tackled one at a time. A certain chapter can only be closed when both parties agree to consider the negotiations closed.

The countries that are trying to join the European Union today are among the poorest and most fragile from an institutional point of view in all of geographical Europe. They often lack the resources or political capital to impose the extensive reforms European officials are calling for. For years now the European Union has been expanding the so-called acquis, i.e. the set of legal obligations established by the European Union: for individual countries this means having to adapt their laws to European ones, with different mechanisms that require great efforts and resources . Adopting the acquis was relatively simple for rich and stable countries such as Austria, Finland and Sweden, which joined the European Union in 1995. It is much less so today for countries such as those of the Western Balkans, the main basin to which the Union’s enlargement policies are aimed at.

At the same time there are countries that have been laboriously making efforts for years to apply the reforms envisaged by the Union, but whose progress has not in fact been recognized for political reasons. North Macedonia is one of the most stable countries in the Balkans and has long been considered one of the most credible candidates to join the European Union: but for years now it has been trying to meet the political requests of some member countries of the Union, which they have the power to veto the entry of new members. In 2018 it changed its name at the specific request of Greece, and this summer it launched a complex reform of the Constitution to address Bulgaria’s concerns about the rights of the Bulgarian minority living in North Macedonia.

A more recent example is that of Poland, a country where a bitter election campaign is underway for the parliamentary elections on 15 October. The main government party, Law and Justice, gathers votes above all in the poor and rural areas, that is, those that have suffered the greatest consequences of the increase in inflation and energy prices triggered by the war in Ukraine, and according to them also by European agreement on Ukrainian wheat exports. And so for a few weeks the Polish government has tightened its rhetoric on Ukraine – for example it announced that it will stop supplying it with weapons, even if the announcement was followed by some clarifications – and probably in the meeting of the European Political Community it will not take any commitment on Ukraine’s entry into the Union.

-AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-START-

– Read also: Getting Ukraine into the European Union is much more difficult than you think

-AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-END-

There are also more structural oppositions. Spain, for example, is the only large country in the Union not to recognize the independence of Kosovo, one of the countries that according to European institutions is making the most progress in aligning with European standards. No Spanish government has so far ever changed its position, fearing that recognition of Kosovo would become an implicit legitimization of Catalonia’s demands for independence.

According to some, only a reform of the Union’s enlargement process can unlock the entry of new countries. «The point is that you cannot have a procedure at the mercy of the electoral dynamics of the 27 countries that are already members», explains Luisa Chiodi, director of the Balkan Caucaso Transeuropa Observatory, which recently dealt with the prospects for enlargement of the European Union in a report for the think tank IAI.

Chiodi’s proposal is to involve governments only in the final phase of the enlargement process, in order to avoid excessive political conditioning. «The process is long, it requires commitment and seriousness, and this can be done if all the intermediate phases are placed in the hands of a technical body such as the European Commission. Then it is obvious that the final vote must take place unanimously: as long as it is only the last stage”, explains Chiodi.

To be approved, however, a reform similar to Chiodi’s would have to obtain the unanimous approval of all member countries, as the European treaties provide in the case of the most ambitious and structural measures. The principle of unanimity, so far, has been another factor that has discouraged further enlargement of the Union. And according to some it is the biggest institutional obstacle for the entry of any other countries.

The larger countries fear that a hypothetical European Union enlarged to 32, 33 or 35 members and with the same rules as today would end up blocked more and more often by the vetoes of the smaller countries, as today happens systematically with Poland and Hungary on the reform of the Dublin regulation, which defines which country must examine the application of asylum seekers who enter European territory. To change them, obviously, they would need the approval of the smaller countries: which, however, do not seem to agree.

These countries care deeply about their veto power, and fear that further enlargement could lead to a reduction in their bargaining power: if more countries threaten to throw a veto, a certain proposal is likely to be abandoned. If only one does so, the other countries will likely try to make concessions to convince him.

In this political and institutional stalemate, it is difficult to understand whether it will be possible to find a compromise in the short term and unblock the entry of other countries into the Union: so far, no one has had concrete ideas in this direction.