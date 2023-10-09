Europe is full of wonderful places that are worth visiting at least once in your life. Youth is the best time to discover and be surprised, but on many occasions the lack of money prevents many from taking the step.

However, be very attentive to this news because If you are an 18-year-old young person, the European Union has a great proposal for you: the DiscoverEU program. This scheme has been a resounding success in the past, and applications are now open again for future years.

In total, 35,000 young people from all over Europe will be selected in this round of applications, which It will be open from October 4 to 18, 2023. The travel vouchers will be delivered gradually between March 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. In the case of Spain, there are 3,554 bonuses that are being distributed.

“With 248,000 travel vouchers distributed since its inception in 2018, DiscoverEU has become one of the most attractive EU programs for young people. Participants, from all over Europe, are increasingly enthusiastic about traveling by train, explore their European identity, make new friends and acquire skills that will be useful in the future. With the additional 35,000 DiscoverEU vouchers, new young people can now embark on this wonderful adventure,” explains Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth in a press release.

Who can participate in the DiscoverEU program?

To access this unique opportunity, you must meet certain requirements:

Age: You must be born between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2005, which means you must be 18 years old before the end of the current year. Residence: You must be a resident of a member country of the European Union or one of the countries associated with the Erasmus+ program which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey. No previous experience: you must not have previously received a DiscoverEU travel voucher in previous calls.

Each selected young person will receive a travel voucher with a value of 273.35 euros, which they can use for the means of transportation that best suits their itinerary. In addition, discounts will be offered on various services and accommodation thanks to the European Youth Card.

The EU’s commitment to sustainability is also reflected in DiscoverEU, as the use of trains as a means of transport is prioritised. However, in exceptional situations, the use of the plane is allowed.

To qualify for this bonus, you must access the European Youth Portal and indicate in the application some key, but simple, information to check if you meet the requirements. You will receive a link by email to continue the process. Here, you must provide your personal information, contact information and the details of your ID or passport.

After this, you must answer five questions related to the European Union. These answers will influence the ranking of your application, so take your time to answer them well. Once you have completed these steps, you will be able to submit your request. It is essential that you save the application number and wait for the response from the EU.

The resolution and confirmation of the selected candidates will take place in early 2024. If you meet the requirements and are lucky enough to be selected, you will be one step closer to exploring Europe for free and in a unique way.