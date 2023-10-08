With the advent of artificial intelligence, supercomputers are more important than ever. Europe does not want to be left behind, and is even going to use its own chips.

The first European supercomputer with exaFLOP capability is called Jupiterand will begin assembly in early 2024 at the Jülich Computing Center in Munich, Germany.

What is going to be the most powerful supercomputer in Europe, a candidate for the most powerful in the world, will use Rhea processors from SiPearl, a French company. This European CPU uses ARM architecture and acceleration hardware provided by NVIDIA.

It is a chip designed and manufactured in Europethus fulfilling one of the objectives of the European Union: to develop its own chips so as not to depend completely on technology from outside the EU.

Jupiter, an exaFLOP supercomputer

Currently, the European Union has the third most powerful computer in the world, the Finnish LUMI, which reaches 309 petaFLOPs, and the fourth, the Italian Leonardo, with 239 petaFLOPS.

Jupiter supercomputer will reach at least exaFLOP. We don’t know its exact capacity because it hasn’t been revealed yet. But it will reach at least 1 exaFLOP. Is or are 1.000 PetaFlopswhich means that at least it will become the second most powerful supercomputer in the world, after the American Frontier, which reaches 1,194 petaFLOPs.

But we must not rule out that by setting up the Jupiter, they will go for first place… Their current budget is 273 million euros.

Rhea processor will use DDR5 memoryand will be connected to NVIDIA’s H100 GPU, the most powerful at the moment in Artificial Intelligence.

An exaFLOP is one trillion operations per second. That is, 10 to the power of 18. It’s as if 1 billion people use 1 billion calculators each at the same time.

In other words, if a person could do one calculation per second, it would take 31,688,765,000 years to reach exaFLOP. This computer would take a second.

Europe can take the lead in supercomputers by 2024, but the competition will be tough, according to HPCwire. The United States is already designing two exaFLOP supercomputers, Aurora and Gran Capitan, and China has announced several, without specifying. France will have its own in 2025.

Jupiter, Europe’s first exaFLOP supercomputer, will be ready in early 2024, with Rhea processors, designed here. The race for AI dominance is on, and the European Union does not want to be left behind.