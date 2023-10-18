The European Union continues to work at full speed to launch what will be the first major AI regulation in history. The process, which began in May 2022, now faces its final phase, and does so with a unique approach that advocates classifying AI systems into three large levels of performance and then applying different restrictions depending on the scope of each one. from them.

Three levels, three. Bloomberg claims to have had access to a draft of the so-called AI Act which talks about three categories of AI systems. The first, that of the foundational models (type GPT-4 or PaLM 2) that are the basis of most practical implementations. The second, that of “very capable” systems that differ in the processing capacity used to train them. The third, general-purpose systems like ChatGPT, and here their influence would be measured according to their number of users.

The EU outlines its proposal. The representatives of the three institutions of the European Union already supported this solution based on layers or categories in a previous meeting this month, but according to Bloomberg the experts have developed this more concrete proposal that is dated October 16. Previously we had already seen this regulatory framework based on the risk posed by these solutions. Let’s look at those large categories and their limitations.

First, all foundational models. AI developers will need to document both the model and its training process before publishing it. They will need to analyze their security by trying to force bad behavior, and it will also be necessary to know how possible copyright conflicts are managed. These models, according to the document, can “competently perform a wide range of different tasks.”

Second, the “highly capable” foundational models. If the model is more ambitious, it will have to go through a more thorough evaluation. In fact, external experts appointed by the new EU AI Office will carry out the “red-teaming” security assessment tests. There will also be regular checks that rules are followed and transparency is maintained. These models will be classified according to the computing power applied to train them measured in FLOPS, a magnitude that is already traditional when evaluating supercomputers. At the moment the power ranges have not been established, but they will be updated.

Third, general-purpose and scale AI systems. There will also be external security analyzes here and the obligation to create a risk report and measures to minimize them. These systems will be classified according to the number of users: if there are more than 10,000 business users or 45 million registered users, the system will be considered a member of this category. Even so, the AI ​​Office may include other systems when that number of users is not exceeded but may pose risks.

If they do not comply, suspension. Specific measures are not yet detailed in the draft according to Bloomberg, but that AI Office will collect documentation, organize compliance testing, create a registry of security experts and carry out investigations. If it is detected that the models do not comply with this regulation, the model may be suspended “as a last resort.” Something like this happened when Italy temporarily banned the use of ChatGPT, for example. This regulation is expected to be debated next week, although its drafting will not be finalized until the end of the year.

But. The implementation of regulation, although necessary, has a counterpoint: if it is too restrictive it could end up harming the development and implementation of these systems in the EU. That would once again make the old continent lag behind in this (theoretical) new revolution while the US or China advance with more lax regulations, if they end up establishing them. Experts are already talking about a big loser, Open Source, but that rush can also be bad advice because the regulation could become obsolete.

Image | Jernej Furman | Tingey Injury Law Firm

