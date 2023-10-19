In July 2022, the European Union launched its Digital Services Act (DSA). This regulation obliges—among other things—companies to have efficient systems for moderation and elimination of false, misleading or toxic information. The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has set off alarm bells among euro regulators, who are investigating whether X (formerly Twitter) is complying with the new regulations. Elon Musk seems to be fed up with the situation and is considering taking extreme measures.

Europe could stay if Twitter. As revealed in Business Insider, sources close to X claim that Elon Musk is debating whether to eliminate the availability of the application in Europe, or block EU users from accessing it.

Meta and Threads as a reference. The launch of Threads, the X clone created by Meta, was shaken by a special circumstance: we could not use it in Europe due to new regulations (DSA and DMA, as well as the already existing GDPR) imposed by the EU. The solution for Meta is clear: launch a paid version of Instagram or Facebook.

In the EU they believe that X is not complying. Thierry Breton, EU commissioner, She complained that X could be being used to spread illegal content and disinformation about the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Last week they already officially announced that they were investigating whether X was complying with DSA regulations. If he violates it, Musk would face a fine of up to 6% of his global income.

Musk does not understand with Breton. Elon Musk answered to that message from Breton and asked him to detail the theoretical violations that X was committing. The commissioner Indian that “you know very well that your users are giving warnings about false content and the glorification of violence.” Breton offered the help of his team, but Musk I answer saying that he did not accept secret agreements and then ironize and dismiss those complaints.

X has (barely) any moderators. Elon Musk’s massive staff layoffs at Twitter included content moderation staff from the beginning, and those actions have continued recently. It is not clear if anyone remains on the teams that were in charge of eliminating this harmful content and disinformation, something especially sensitive for the EU’s demands. There are also hardly any X employees in Europe: the offices in Paris, Madrid and Berlin closed, but the one in Dublin remains open.

A real possibility. The controversial measure seems unlikely, but since he took control of Twitter Elon Musk has shown that he does not hesitate when it comes to making all kinds of equally controversial decisions. He has already started charging one dollar a year – a certainly symbolic amount – in the Philippines and New Zealand to users who wish to publish on the social network, something he had already been threatening for weeks.

Imagen | TED Conference | CFI

In Xataka | The olive oil crisis has run into an unexpected problem: the conflict between Israel and Palestine