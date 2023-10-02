In 2009 France passed the so-called HADOPI law to try to strengthen compliance with copyright protection laws. The project, which was criticized by many as an invasion of privacy, was ultimately canceled. The law was removed from the legislation in June 2013 without the potential sanctions ever being carried out. Now that type of persecution could be reactivated for users of IPTV services. In fact, it has already done so in Italy.

Privacy in the EU. In October 2021, the French consumer rights body La Quadrature du Net requested a legal procedure to establish whether the collection of IP addresses and their processing for the protection of intellectual property was compatible with EU laws. .

The CJEU intervenes. Maciej Szpunar, Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), recently published the conclusions of case C-470/21 and, in addition, an opinion on it. In it he first reviews what happened with HADOPI and the methods that were used to try to prosecute those who violated copyright.

There is no conflict. Article 15 of Directive 2002/58/EC concerns the notification of data security breaches by electronic communications service providers. In Szpunar’s opinion, this article “does not preclude ISPs from being obliged to retain IP addresses and corresponding civil identity data and does not preclude an administrative authority in charge of copyright protection against infringements of those rights committed on the Internet obtain access to such addresses and data”.

Analogy with the physical world. The lawyer made an analogy with the real world, according to him, a person suspected of having committed a theft cannot rely on his right to the protection of his private life to prevent those responsible for prosecuting that crime from finding out what the stolen content is. What he can do is rely on his fundamental rights to ensure that during the process access will not be given to data broader than that necessary to classify the alleged crime.

Mass espionage, yes or no. While for the members of La Quadrature du Net, processes like these respond to a scheme of mass espionage and data retention, for Szpunar the procedure does not monitor all the activity of a network, but rather “determines, from a file identified as counterfeit, the owner of the Internet access through which the user made the content available”. For him the issue is not to monitor all users of P2P networks, but “only the people who upload the infringing files, since the uploading of these files reveals much less information about the person’s private life.”

Complex balance. As indicated in Torrent Freak, Szpunar’s opinion considers both extremes. On the one hand, the impossibility of establishing a detailed profile of a person’s private life through a dynamic IP address is mentioned. On the other hand, the value of an IP address in an investigation is mentioned, which could be “the only way” to investigate the violation.

“Answer provided”. In Szpunar’s conclusions (paragraph 63), “a national regulation that allows the retention, by providers of electronic communications services, and access, by an administrative authority, limited to civil identity data corresponding to IP addresses is fully proportionate to the intended objective, namely the prosecution of copyright violations.”

Everything to decide. Despite these conclusions, the opinion notes clearly indicate that “the conclusions of the Advocate General are not binding on the Court of Justice. It is the function of the Advocates General to propose to the Court of Justice, in complete independence, a legal solution to the matters for which they are responsible. From here the judges of the Court of Justice will begin to deliberate on this matter, and the sentence will be handed down “later”, without there being deadlines or estimated dates for the appearance of this decision.

Imagen | Ash Edmonds

In Xataka | Telefónica has declared war on IPTV and now has a new method to find them: AI