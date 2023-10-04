The latest labor reform that came into force in 2022 creates a regulatory framework for hiring, incorporating new contract models and establishing new scenarios for teleworking and flexible working hours.

However, this new legal framework maintained the dismissal model in force since the previous 2012 reform which, according to the EU, leaves workers at a clear economic disadvantage in which their personal social situation is not taken into account. That is why it calls for an increase in compensation costs that companies must cover.

Europe wants a more expensive dismissal. The European Committee of Social Rights (ECSR) of the Council of Europe is going to rule in the coming days regarding compliance with the provisions of Article 24 of the European Social Charter of which Spain is a signatory.

This article specifies the obligation to protect employees who are dismissed without justified reason with adequate compensation and that they have the right to appeal to an impartial body.

Spain’s assessed compensation. This measure would disable the legal certainty established by the assessed compensation in force in Spain. This scale included in the previous 2012 reform establishes a quota to calculate the total compensation in case of unfair dismissal.

As a general rule, compensation for unfair dismissal in Spain is calculated based on 33 days of salary for each year worked with a maximum of 24 monthly payments, adding an increase to 45 days per year worked prior to the 2012 reform. With this scale , companies can calculate in advance the cost of dismissal of their employees.

The European proposal leaves the decision in judicial hands. Unlike the model in force in Spain, European regulations take into account other personal and family factors of the dismissed employee, understanding that, for example, the damage caused by dismissal is greater for a 60-year-old employee than for a 20-year-old employee. since the former will have more difficulties finding a job again.

This measure leaves the responsibility of decision in the hands of the judges, who are the ones who must ultimately assess the personal conditions in each case and set an amount for compensation. The judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid, Ignacio Moreno González-Aller, has warned in statements to El Economista that this measure may leave a range that is too open that may lead to the economic asphyxiation of the company, taking into account the aging of the workforce. In our country.

There is already jurisprudence in Spain. Although the regulations will not become effective until well into 2024, there is already jurisprudence in our country, where the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) ruled on the “reparative” payment for an unfair dismissal taking into account the text included in the European Social Charter, considering that the compensation assessed was “insignificant” and lacked the deterrent nature that this type of compensation should have.

Legal uncertainty among companies. With the current tax model in Spain, the company can make a prior estimate of the cost of dismissing its employees and act accordingly, and even negotiate additional conditions with the workers. Enrique Ceca, managing partner of the Labor area of ​​the Ceca Magán Abogados law firm, told El País: “This new interpretation made by the courts distorts the objectivity of the calculation of severance pay, which is why, inevitably, uncertainty will occur in companies when not being able to know in advance and accurately the final compensation amount.”

In Xataka | Companies have found a way to fire indefinitely after the labor reform: disciplinary dismissal

Imágen | Pexels (Ekaterina Bolovtsova, Dušan Cvetanović)