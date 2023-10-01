The debate over whether Apple should allow sideloading in the EU raises serious questions about the security of iOS devices. While flexibility for users is great news, it’s also important to address security concerns that could arise, just as they do on Android.

This 2023 is being quite eventful when it comes to technology and this time, the focus of attention falls on Apple and its mythically closed ecosystem. As of August 25, 2023, new European regulations force large technology companies to comply with strict regulations.

The EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which addresses the removal of unlawful content, the control of disinformation and the protection of personal data, has also been examining the possibility of forcing Apple to allow the installation of third-party apps outside of the App Store, a practice commonly known as sideloading.

This proposal, which could give European iPhone users greater freedom in choosing their applications, has also raised some concerns about the security of the brand’s users.

The big question now is whether the adoption of sideloading in the EU will lead to similar security problems, such as malicious applications, theft of personal and banking data, phishing or ads everywhere, which they face almost daily in the Android ecosystem.

“The adoption of sideloading in the European Union represents a significant change in the mobile application ecosystem. While it could give users more options, it also increases the attack surface for potential security threats. Companies will need to take additional measures to protect users against malicious applications and possible vulnerabilities,” explains Félix Llorente García, SAP Project Manager, for Computer Hoy.

On Apple’s part, They have already wanted to make it clear that this is going to happen: “We’ve talked about the pillars that protect customers on the iPhone. With sideloading, those successive protections are undone. There is no human review of apps and no single distribution point for apps loaded via sideloading. “The floodgates are open for malware attacks. And we’re not the only ones who think this is risky,” says Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple.

Besides, Europol, the European Cybersecurity Agency or the US Department of Security are already specifically warning against sideloading

Sideloading: what is it and why is it so important? Doubts arise about user security

Sideloading, in essence, allows users to install apps from unofficial sources, thus bypassing the manufacturer’s official app store, in this case, the Apple App Store. Until now, the company has maintained strict control over the applications that access its platform, arguing that this ensures a high-quality and secure user experience.

This closed approach has had its advantages. Apple device users have enjoyed a relatively malware-free ecosystem compared to their Android counterparts, where sideloading has been common practice for years.

However, the EU has questioned the apparent lack of competition in the mobile app market and how this could limit consumer choice and lead to higher prices. This has led to a proposal that could change the landscape of mobile applications in Europe: allowing the sideloading on Apple devices.

“The sideloading debate in the European Union is a fundamental issue of privacy and user choice. Consumers should have the freedom to decide which apps they install on their devices, but it is also crucial to ensure that these apps are secure and respect privacy.” of users,” adds the expert.

The question now being raised is whether sideloading on Apple devices, as a result of EU pressure, could lead to security problems similar to those that have plagued the Android ecosystem:

QA: If allowed, could malicious apps infiltrate the Apple ecosystem? How could Apple keep apps secure in a more open environment? Security Updates and Patches: Android has struggled with fragmentation and lack of security updates. Could sideloading on Apple devices lead to similar problems if users don’t update their third-party apps properly? User Education: Apple device users have been accustomed to a safe and controlled environment in the App Store. Are you prepared to take the responsibility of discerning safe applications from malicious ones by enabling sideloading? Will they need more cybersecurity education? Possible increase in attacker interest: If sideloading becomes a common practice on Apple devices, this could attract the attention of cybercriminals looking for new opportunities to distribute malware and carry out attacks.

“It will be essential for technology companies, including Apple, to work closely with security experts to develop robust protection measures and ensure that users are safe from cyber threats,” concludes the expert.