We have already told you on several occasions in the past about the game inspired by Cuphead, Enchanted Portals, whose makers were planning to launch a Kickstarter campaign for it to come to Nintendo Switch. Now it seems to have been delayed.

It was expected to arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 6, 2023, but that was not the case. Now the eShop has listed it with the October 24, 2023 as a release date. We do not know if the confirmed physical edition would be released that same day.

Remember that this is a new cooperative platform and shooting game that will surely be familiar to you, as it has a style very similar to Cuphead. The title has been developed by Xixo Games Studio and, as we mentioned, it has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch through funding on Kickstarter.

In this installment, Bob and Penny They are two novice magicians trapped in Enchanted Portals between dimensions who will have to face numerous dangers. They have to recover the pages of the Magic Book and be able to return home safely. Players must join forces and use a vast arsenal of stylish moves and magical spells to fight a series of battles against a set of crazy but powerful bosses.

The game has a visual style very similar to that of cartoons classics from the 1930s and popularized by Cuphead. Featuring fluid, expressive frame-by-frame animation and an exciting dynamic soundtrack that transforms and adapts to the action on screen.

Here you have its latest trailer:

What do you think of Enchanted Portals?

Via.