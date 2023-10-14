It is practically impossible to install the latest security update for Windows 10 computers, and Microsoft is already working on a solution.

Windows 10 It is still an operating system widely used by millions of users around the world, and that is why Redmond continues to release different security updates, especially on Tuesdays, so that users keep their computers protected.

However, the security update last Tuesday is practically impossible to install on Windows 10 computers, a bug first reported by the community and already recognized by Microsoft.

Microsoft points out that it is likely that last Tuesday’s latest security update for Windows 10 cannot be installed on your computer, even though the installation progress is initially displayed.

This is the cumulative update KB5031356which is causing a headache for users who continue to use Windows 10, which are a large group.

In fact, the community is trying different solutions to be able to install this important security update for Windows 10, but they have not succeeded.

“Microsoft has received reports of an issue where Windows updates released on October 10, 2023 (KB5031356) are not installing. It is possible that the devices initially show progress, but then do not complete the installation,” they clarify.

The company has recommended affected users visit this support page to receive general guidance on how to resolve these types of problems with installations in Windows 10.

However, those at Redmond are investigating to discover the cause of this problem, and have promised to provide a new update once they find the bug, so you will only have to wait a few days.