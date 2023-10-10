Sengül and Orhan have become parents for the third time. Aybike and Oğulcan’s mother went into labor after falling down a ravine and if it had not been for Akif, the little one would probably have come into the world right there.

The businessman heard Sengül’s desperate cries for help and he called Orhan immediately and the woman was taken to the hospital where she gave birth.

The whole family is happy about the arrival of the little Eren into the world and they enter the room, where Sengül is with the newborn, to congratulate him.

Orhan’s ex tells them that she could call the little one Umut, which means hope because he will bring hope to the family, but that so that he is just as handsome and has a big heart, like his older brother, he will be called Umutcan in honor of Oğulcan. The young man or may be more excited about the name! Welcome to the family, Umutcan!

