Brognano leaves the creative direction of Blumarine after just three years

Brognano leaves Blumarine. After only three years, the creative director took over from the historic founder of the brand Anna Molinari in 2020, he ends the collaboration with the fashion house.

“We are very satisfied with the work carried out so far by Nicola Brognano – commented Marco Marchisole director of Italian excellences (the holding company that controls Babel after the acquisition of the Carpi group Blufin in 2019) -. Nicola was able to interpret the codes of Blumarine, re-proposing them in an original and contemporary way, thus reviving interest in the brand among professionals and end customers. I warmly thank Nicola for the great professionalism demonstrated in these four years of fruitful collaboration.”

“Working as creative director of Blumarinewhich I have always followed with keen interest, has profoundly enriched my professional, creative and human experience – he added Brognano -. Bringing the brand back into the spotlight was a truly unique and exhilarating opportunity. I thank Marco Marchi for this opportunity and my team for the extraordinary work achieved together.”

As Pambianco writes, the creative thus joins a long list of young stylists, from Ludovic De Saint Sernin per Ann Demeulemeester a Rhuigi Villasenor per Ballywho in recent months have left the creative directions of historic brands with a few collections behind them, in a general panorama that sees collaborations between brands and designers lasting less and less and being ‘remade’ under new timescales.

It’s been a long time since the very concept of creative direction has evolved compared to the past, what has changed with the digital era is above all the market, increasingly fickle and accustomed to current trends. In recent history, further proof of this is also provided by stylists who, like Jeremy Scott and Moschino o Alessandro Michele and Guccimarked an era for the brands they led.

