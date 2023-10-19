The episode’s transphobic plot sparked a wave of protests when it aired, and its original channel ended up pulling it years later, much to the anger of Graham Linehan.

The United Kingdom has been the seed of some of the best sitcoms so far this century: The island country was the origin of the first iteration of The Office, although the American remake was the one that shone the most. He also dazzled with the biting and irreverent series of The IT Crowd.

It was not a series that lasted countless seasons: The Computerists had only 25 episodes of just 25 minutes spread over 5 seasons, but many remember it for its acid humor and phrases like “Have you checked to see if it’s plugged in?”

But one episode caused such discomfort in the LGTBIQ+ community that it ended up being removed from Channel 4the original channel of the serieto the anger of the creator of The Computer Scientists, Graham Linehan.

The episode in question is titled The Speech and is the fourth of the third season, and originally aired on December 12, 2008.

Why is this episode of The IT Crowd so controversial?

The central plot of the episode is the one in which Roy y Maurice they deceive Jen telling her that the internet is in a box and that it can help her employee of the month speech.

The controversy, however, comes from a secondary plot in which Douglas Reynholm (Matt Berry) starts dating April (Lucy Montgomery) a journalist who had interviewed him, only to end up discovering that she is a trans woman, which ends in a violent altercation.

For more than a decade, the LGTBIQ+ community attacked the episode of IT Crowd) for its transphobic plot until, in 2020, Channel 4 decided to withdraw it.

This sparked the ire of Graham Linehan, openly opposed to transgender people, who said he would not work with Channel 4 again until the episode was reinstated.

There are many comedy plots that have aged poorly, although The IT Crowd has some that were already dancing on the edges when the series was broadcast.