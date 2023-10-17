When we talk about game distribution platforms, there is no doubt that Steam is the true leader. Valve’s platform controls most of this market, but the Epic Games Store has been trying to improve its position for some time. On one side or the other, there is a key element to win over users: offering a catalog that is sufficiently attractive.

The formulas to achieve the previous point are varied, but in all of the ones that we could say lead to success, they depend on external developers. The creator of ‘Fortnite’ knows this reality perfectly and this, precisely, is where he aims with two new programs whose axis is a reduction in commissions: Epic First Run and Now On Epic.

Attract developers with commissions

The issue of commissions has been at the center of the Epic Games Store since its birth. In fact, Tim Sweeney advertised the store as an alternative to Steam capable of being profitable with a cut in developer income of less than 30%. Specifically, a 12% commission was agreed upon (although there are doubts whether it has really been profitable).

After several attempts to improve its catalog, Epic launched Epic First Run this week. This is an exclusivity program that promises to offer 100% of the revenue to developers who publish their titles only in the Epic Game Store. After six months, the benefit will disappear in favor of the traditional 12/88% scheme.

It should be noted that once the exclusivity period ends, after half a year, developers will be free to take their titles to any other store. This program was announced last August, so the first games under this modality should have begun to arrive since October 16although we do not know how many have been published to date.

The recently announced Now On Epic seeks to get developers to bring their old games to the Epic Games Store. The proposal, very similar to the previous one, also promises to offer 100% of the income for six months. To do this, those interested must have a minimum of three titles released before October 31, 2023 and available in another store or third-party service to the Epic Games Store.

“If you have three or more products in a third-party store or subscription service, you must bring at least three to the Epic Games Store. If you have less than three, you must bring all products to the Epic Games Store”, explains the company, which has opened the registration period for this program until December 31, 2024, and whose titles must arrive in the Epic store before June 30, 2025.

Images: Epic

