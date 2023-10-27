Who will win this time in the clash of the titans? Marvel writers bring us another colossal battle between Hulk and Thanos

Marvel is preparing a miniseries that will give you goosebumps: Thanos vs. Hulk. Yes, you read that right. Marvel Comics is about to unleash upon the world a clash of the titans we’ve all been waiting for. It’s no secret that the battles between these two characters have been some of the most epic in comics history.

The miniseries that brings together two legends

Thanos y Hulk, two titan figures of the Marvel franchise, once again face each other in a face to face like we had never imagined. Behind this great event are Christopher Cantwell y Luca Pizzari, who have given life to a miniseries that will be available starting in November. But that’s not all, the next issue has already been announced for January 2024.

It’s funny to think that throughout Marvel history, the Mad Titan has been one of the biggest enemies the Avengers have had to face. Not surprisingly, there have been a ton of debates about who would win in a showdown between these two huge colossi. The Russos, directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitted to having weakened the emerald giant in the movies, simply because “they didn’t know what to do with him.”

Details that will make your reading an unforgettable experience

The new miniseries tests the New Illuminatia group made up of characters like Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange, y Iron Man. New faces like Emma Frost and Blue Marvel join this list. This alliance of brilliant minds has a secret that could shake the heavens and draw the wrath of Thanos like never before. A showdown of epic proportions is coming!

What is the reason for this return of the supervillain to Earth? According to the official synopsis, the Mad Titan seeks to recover something that he has lost and that was hidden by the Illuminati. Yes, friends, we are talking about Thanos Vs. La Illuminati.

Remembering old battles and drawing parallels

From modern Thanos stories like the 2013 “Infinity” line to events leading up to the “Secret Wars,” this villain has proven to be a worthy rival, even without the need for the Infinity Gauntlet. Comparing this with the confrontation that we will see in the miniseries, we can anticipate that it will be one of those stories that will remain engraved in our geek memory.

The new Thanos miniseries awaits us with the first issue on November 8, followed by the second issue in January 2024. So now you know, prepare the popcorn and be ready for a duel that promises to be legendary.

Who can forget the times Hulk y Thanos Have they faced each other in the comics and on the big screen? One of the most iconic encounters has to be, without a doubt, the start of Avengers: Infinity War. There we have it, the Emerald Giant punching the Mad Titan, but, surprise, the villain puts him in his place in a pretty forceful way. For fans, that moment was a kick in the gut, especially since the Hulk has always been considered one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe.

In the comics, things have been different on certain occasions. In the Infinity Gauntlet saga, for example, the supervillain with all the Infinity Stones is practically a god, but still, Hulk never gives up and faces the villain with everything he has. Although he usually ends up on the losing side, he always makes it clear to us that he is not going down without a fight.

Each confrontation between these two giants is a visual and emotional feast for fans. These are battles that shake universes, and we’re always eager to see the next one.