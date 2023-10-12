For days the Gaza Strip, a territory of approximately 360 square kilometers inhabited by 2.3 million people, has been intensely bombed by the Israeli army as a response to the attacks carried out by Hamas militiamen starting from Saturday 7 October. On Monday the Israeli authorities cut the supplies of water, electricity, food and fuel coming from Israel, essentially depriving the population of almost every resource: in Gaza practically everything is lacking, from food to water for drinking or washing, and so far according to Hamas, over 1,400 people were killed in the bombings, while thousands of others lost their homes and were injured (these estimates cannot currently be independently confirmed).

The situation in hospitals, which are relying on their own generators to produce electricity as the only power plant in the area ran out of fuel, is particularly difficult. In addition to having to treat a much higher than average flow of people, hospitals are also becoming shelters for people trying to protect themselves and their families from bombings. Muhammad Abu Salima, director of the largest hospital in Gaza city – al Shifa – told the New York Times on Thursday that the facility has far more than the 500 people it can accommodate, and that the hospital has enough fuel to power their generators for up to four more days.

Fabrizio Carboni, director of the section of the International Committee of the Red Cross which deals with Middle Eastern countries, recalled that if electricity were to fail in hospitals «the newborns who are in incubators and the elderly patients who need of oxygen machinery. Furthermore, renal dialysis would be interrupted and it would no longer be possible to take x-rays. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues.”

Samar Abu Elouf and Hiba Yazbek, the New York Times journalists who visited Shifa, describe a very chaotic and difficult situation, in which hospital staff treat the injured – including many children – in the corridors, a few meters from people who took refuge there. Many of them, until a few days ago, lived in the houses and skyscrapers of the Rimal neighbourhood, one of the richest in Gaza, which however is now particularly targeted by bombings because the Israeli army claims that much of Hamas’ funding comes from that ‘area.

«Families, friends and rescuers continue to flock to the hospital with injured people. Some carry children, others carry adults on stretchers. Bloodied people, waiting for treatment, sit or lie on the tiled floor of the hospital, while healthcare workers rush through the wards to help patients who need more urgent care,” they say. “And it is expected that more will continue to arrive.”

