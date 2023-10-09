loading…

Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm operation against Israel killed more than 700 people. This attack is the pinnacle of Hamas’ deception tactics against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Military Israel acknowledged the enormity of Hamas’s massive attack, Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which killed more than 700 people. The Zionist military compared it to the attacks of 11 September 2001 or 9/11 in the United States.

Sources close to Hamas revealed that the major operation was the culmination of a careful campaign of deception, which caught Israel off guard.

The major attack that began on Saturday was preceded by the firing of thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes, which Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system failed to intercept.

Moments later, hundreds of Hamas militiamen using bulldozers, paragliders and motorbikes entered towns in southern Israel to confront the most powerful army in the Middle East.

The Hamas attack, the worst failure suffered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since Arab armies waged war in 1973, followed two years of subterfuge by Hamas – which kept its military plans secret and convinced Israel that it did not want to fight.

Sources close to Hamas say while Israel is convinced it can contain war-weary Hamas by providing economic incentives to Gaza workers, the group’s fighters are trained, often in plain sight.

This source provided many details regarding the attack and its developments which were collected by Reuters, Monday (9/10/2023).

Three sources in the Israeli security establishment, who like the others asked not to be named, also contributed to this report.

“Hamas is giving Israel the impression that they are not ready for war,” said a source close to Hamas, describing the plan for the most shocking attack since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago when Egypt and Syria caught Israel by surprise and forced it to fight for its survival interests.

“Hamas used unprecedented intelligence tactics to mislead Israel over the past few months, by giving the public the impression that it is unwilling to engage in resistance or confrontation with Israel while preparing for this massive operation,” the source said.