One of the first additions to the summer 2023 billboard has been Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Miles Morales’ second animated adventure on the big screen after the successful movie of 2018.

With the character fully diving into the Multiverse, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been full of all kinds of versions of Marvel’s wall-crawler, some very crazy.

But Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse is the first part of a two-part story, so its ending is a huge cliffhanger that leaves us in suspense in many ways.

However, the original cut of the film had a much more harrowing ending for Miles Moralescaught in Tierra-42. The film was changed before the premiere to leave viewers with a better taste in their mouths.

A little light at the end of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse

During a chat with Empire Magazine, the film’s writers and producers, Phil Lord y Christopher Millerand its trio of directors, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin Thompsonthey addressed the ending of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse and why they decided to change it.

The new ending included the return of Jonathan Ohnnalso know as La Mancha (Spot) a Tierra-1610 as part of his attack on the Multiverse, but also on Gwen Stacy gathering the entire troop of spider heroes to go rescue Miles.

The curious thing is that the decision and execution of the plan to change the ending of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse was made alone six weeks before the film was released in theaters. A month may seem like a lot, but in audiovisual production it passes faster than you recover from a sneeze.

In the end, the move worked out well, leaving audiences with a better taste in their mouths at the end of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, ahead of what’s to come in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.