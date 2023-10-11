The long-awaited finale of Fear The Walking Dead arrives in Spain from AMC, and will be presented at Serielizados Fest

The television channels AMC and SundanceTV, from AMC SELEKT, will preview in Spain two of their exclusive series in the next edition of Serielizados Fest, both in its edition in Barcelona (October 17-21) and in Madrid (24-28 October). AMC will screen the first episode of the Fear the Walking Dead finale at the Phenomena Experience Room in Barcelona, ​​on Friday, October 20, at 9:00 p.m.; while SundanceTV will offer the first episode of the Swedish series El mal (‘Evil’) at the Cine Estudio del Círculo de Bellas Artes, in Madrid, on Thursday, October 26, at 7:00 p.m.

In addition, the screening of El mal (‘Evil’) will be accompanied by the live recording of a special installment of the Serielizados travel podcast, ‘Travelling Series’, in which the journalist Lorenzo Mejino and the actress Ingrid García-Jonsson will talk about this intriguing thriller and its context within the nordic-noir genre.

Both premieres are free and admission is free until capacity is reached. To attend, you simply have to purchase tickets through the Serielizados Fest website. The episodes will be shown in their original version with Spanish subtitles.

In the second part of the eighth and final season of the AMC original series Fear the Walking DeadNow that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets out to transform PADRE into the safe haven the old stadium was meant to be. However, in doing so, the island becomes a target and a beacon as word spreads about Madison and the land of resources, attracting unwanted attention that puts FATHER back in danger and questions whether our heroes deserve even save her. The series will premiere on the AMC channel on October 23 at 10:10 p.m.

About Evil

The series Evil is the new SundanceTV series and is based on the Swedish bestseller ‘Ondskan’, by Jan Guillou, and the film of the same name, nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2004 Oscars. It tells the story of Erik Ponti (Isac Calmroth), a conflictive young man whose adolescence is marked by the brutal abuse of his stepfather (Gustaf Skarsgård, ‘Vikings’).

After being expelled from his high school for his impulsive and aggressive behavior, he is sent to a luxurious, seemingly exemplary boarding school that actually hides a violent regime. Erik will begin a forbidden relationship with the school cook Marja (Thea Sofie Loch Næss, ‘Wisting’) which will be a reason for him to get ahead and try to escape. The series will premiere on the SundanceTV television channel on November 7, at 9:45 p.m., in addition to being able to be seen in full on demand on AMC SELEKT from its premiere day.

