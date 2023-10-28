The Attack on Titan anime reaches its shocking end and will have an extremely long duration.

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is a manga by Hajime Isayama, whose anime adaptation is coming to an end. Now we have spectacular news, as the length of the latest episode has been revealed and it’s practically a movie.

The final chapter, titled Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2, will premiere on Sunday, November 5. What’s really surprising, however, is the length of this animated epic. As confirmed by the Attack of Titan Wiki X page, the final episode will extend its amazing plot for 1 hour and 26 minutes, becoming the longest episode of the entire series. This record far surpasses its closest predecessor, the previous episode of Part 1, which had a running time of 61 minutes.

What will the grand finale bring?

The rapidly approaching release date has fans eager to learn how the dramatic confrontations and complex plots that have kept audiences gripped for years will be resolved.

Attack on Titan promises an epic confrontation between Eren, Mikasa and other key characters, in a showdown that will determine the fate of the world. The Rumbling, unleashed by Eren, has unleashed a global cataclysm and seems unlikely to stop. However, a group of allies and former enemies, including Zeke, Falco and Annie, will play a determining role in the final outcome.

Attack the titans

Anticipation is at an all-time high as Attack on Titan fans prepare for the denouement of one of the most iconic series of the last decade. Sunday, November 5 will mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in anime history.

Do you like this series? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.