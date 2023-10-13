Discover the incredible connection between the end of one of the most iconic sagas and across the Spider-Verse

Let’s start in a big way, because if there’s something that’s going to leave you in awe, it’s this: it turns out that the masterful The Empire Strikes Back turned out to be the beacon of hope that saved the end of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Now, if you thought that making an animated movie is just a matter of hitting the play button, let me tell you a little about how the party goes in the world of animation.

A Star Wars lesson in the Spider-Man universe

The challenge of dividing a movie into two The catch here is that originally, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was going to be a single movie. But then, as if it were a 90-page comic, they decided to divide it into two parts. And as you can imagine, This made finding an ending to the first half like searching for a pin in a haystack. If you close all the plots, you kill the sequel; but if you leave it hanging too much, the audience leaves the cinema thinking that they have been scammed.

To overcome this obstacle, screenwriters and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with directors Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson and Joaquim Dos Santos, had to bring out the hero within them. Come on, they talked at length about how to close this first part without leaving everything up in the air.

An injection of hope at the last moment. Justin K. Thompson summed it up like this: “I was really worried until six weeks before we finished the movie, and we added it.” Originally, the movie ended with a dodgy feeling, and that’s not cool. But then inspiration struck, and the scene where Gwen rallies all the Spider-People to save Miles magically appeared in the script.

From a controversial comic to being the Spider-Man of a generation

It’s impossible to talk about the impact of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse without mentioning its main Spider-Man, Miles Morales. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli in 2011, Miles wasn’t just an attempt to diversify the Marvel universe, he quickly became an icon in his own right. In his debut, he faced criticism and controversy, mainly from those who did not want to see a Spider-Man other than Peter Parker. But over time, this Brooklyn teenager has made a deep impact, gaining legions of fans who see him as “their own” Spider-Man, a reflection of a more diverse and complex generation.

The complexity of being a hero in two worlds Now, this new Spider-Man has fully transitioned to the big screen, and his dilemma in Across The Spider-Verse is symptomatic of the challenges many young people face today: the struggle between staying true to oneself and adapting to a world that seems increasingly divided. Miles teaches us that it’s not always easy to do the right thing, especially when you have the weight of multiple universes on your shoulders. But her story gives us hope that even in the darkest times, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Un final con aroma a Star Wars

Now comes the icing on the cake, the connection point with The Empire Strikes Back. According to Chris Miller, they realized that a down ending can work if you give the audience a touch of hope. “We learned the same lesson that The Empire Strikes Back learned,” Miller said. This Star Wars movie originally ended with the kidnapping of Han Solo and the tremendous comedown of the revelation about Darth Vader. But the creators felt they needed to give a glimmer of hope, hence the scene where Luke receives his new hand.

The future of the Spider-Man universe As for the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, we’re still waiting for a release date. But this swing in the decision of the ending of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse makes it clear to us that making movies is a process full of surprises. Who knows, maybe the next installment will also offer us a film lesson taken from another masterpiece.