Whoever warns is not a traitor, and Toyota has been warning for a long time. Akio Toyoda, former president of Toyota Motors, recently said that “the industry is coming to recognize that there is no single answer to reducing carbon emissions.” His words come as a critical stance towards the inevitable: the excessive growth in sales of electric cars is about to stop.

Large groups such as Volkswagen are beginning to warn about a significant decline in orders for electric cars, and we have plenty of data to infer what will happen if the challenges of the electric car remain unresolved.

Toyota has been warning for some time. Toyota, the main promoter of hybridization in vehicles, has been warning for some time. The Japanese giant has never believed in the 100% electric car as an alternative for the future, proposing as more favorable an electrified (rather than non-electric) scenario with mixed alternatives, such as the hybrid car. “There is no single answer to reducing carbon emissions,” Toyota said midweek at the Tokyo auto show.

The pillars on which this approach is based are solid. There is not a sufficient customer base to sustain the growth of this market, the batteries are still “too large, expensive and heavy”, and autonomy remains a headache in certain scenarios.

Some data are beginning to agree with Toyota. Sales of electric cars have been growing non-stop for two years. 2022 closed with 10 million units sold, expecting to rise to 14 at the end of 2023. Analysts predicted stable growth year after year, although there is data that calls this trend into question.

Volkswagen is already talking about its orders having dropped by 50% in Europe, despite having increased deliveries of its electric cars by 45% year-on-year and European territory being its main market.

If we look at the Spanish market, expectations are not too favorable. Manufacturers like Ford have corrected their manufacturing and sales prospects downwards, postponing the date on which they promised to manufacture two million electric cars. At the end of 2022, other manufacturers such as Renault had sold 228,000 units of electrified vehicles. Their forecasts were half a million.

A matter of markets. The adoption of the electric car remains inherently linked to different types of markets. The differences are abysmal. Countries like Norway are an electric car paradise. In the month of September, registrations of pure electric passenger cars account for 84.3%. Gasoline barely exceed 1% and diesel 2.5%.

There are not many secrets to this peculiar data: the sale of electric vehicles is widely subsidized there, to the point that they represent a significant hole in their accounts. Not to mention occupying a privileged position among the countries with the greatest purchasing power. A similar example is Sweden, with 41.9% of 100% electric registrations and almost 30% hybridized.

Realities like the Spanish and the Italian ones… differ. In Spain, with data from the month of September, the pure electric car represents only 5.2%. Despite the low figure, the trend continues upwards (growing 58.4% compared to the previous year). In Italy, gasoline continues to gain weight, with 3.9% adoption for pure electric.

Gasoline is still king… for now. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the market share of electric cars is growing, but very moderately. The increase was from 14.1% to 14.1% compared to the previous year. Curious is the data from countries like Germany, where there has been a drop of close to 28.6% in sales of electric cars. The reason is simple: the country has cut the free bar of subsidies.

Gasoline cars continue to be the most popular option with a 34.1% share, a figure slightly lower than the 35.3% they reached last year. The data from the Netherlands, Sweden and France, with a large adoption of the electric car, with the small valley mainly responsible for the general picture of adoption of gasoline vehicles and the slight growth in electric vehicles.

Without help there is no paradise. Cases like Germany and Norway bring to the table the main problem with the electric car: without subsidies, no one wants to buy it. The forecasts are not optimistic when it comes to imagining a future in which the price of gasoline and electricity is equal, with the exception of Tesla.

Elon Musk’s company managed to reduce the price of the Model 3 below 40,000 euros at the beginning of the year. The new version continues to sell with this tight margin and Musk’s plan is clear for the coming years: continue lowering the price further to avoid a market cooling.

