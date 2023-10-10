And also the release date of this DLC could also have been leaked.

Elden Ring is one of the best video games of recent years.

Join the conversation

Elden Ring managed to position itself not only as one of the great releases of its studio, being the first that really managed to bring them closer to the general public, but it also ended up being considered one of the best games in history. There were many factors that allowed this title to have the aforementioned success, but among them we could say that they are the permanence of the classic souls formula and the introduction of a large open world which invited quite a bit to explore. Now, we are waiting to find out more about its DLC, and it seems that it won’t take long to do so.

During The Game Awards 2022, Elden Ring was the game that received the GOTY, and therefore it would make perfect sense for its DLC to be presented at the same gala but the following year. This has been reported by “Ziostorm” on Twitter/X, a well-known YouTuber of the game, who claims to have several sources pointing to this. Furthermore, as you can see in the publication, it also dares to give a date for its launch, placing it on February 5, 2024so if this is correct we wouldn’t have to wait long.

Unverified sources are telling me that Elden Ring DLC is planned to be shown at The Game Awards with a release date of February 5th, 2024.

These sources have shown signs of insight, but nothing concrete. Consider this just a rumor for now. pic.twitter.com/KI1mQIfzMs — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) October 9, 2023

Of course, as he himself comments, We should take this as a rumor and nothing more.. It is even possible that their sources are completely reliable, but that they have obtained outdated information, and this DLC ended up being delayed further for various reasons. In these cases we can never take anything for certain, and The best thing we can do is wait for The Game Awards gala to see if this leak comes true..

We already have a date for The Game Awards 2023

It’s been a while since the date for The Game Awards 2023 was officially announced, and this gala will be celebrated next December 7which fits quite well with what he usually has every year.

At this event, in addition to awarding prizes to the best of the year We can also see the most interesting advertisements, among which could be the Elden Ring DLC. With this event presented by Geoff Keighley you never know, so the most sensible thing to do is to say that surprises are always guaranteed in the same.

Join the conversation