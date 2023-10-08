Superior Spider-Man shows the spider hero like we’ve never seen him before

At the beginning of 2013, through the work of Dan Castle y Richard Elsonthe adventure came to light Dying Wish Prelude: Day in the Lifepublished within the comic The Amazing Spider-Man nº 698a comic that, despite the silence of the publisher, suffered a major leak when, through a website, the content of a page was made known, in which, unmasked before the Doctor Octopus, Spiderman declared:

From now on, I am Peter Parker . I have all your memories. I know everything you knew. I have your life and everything that comes with it. and now you are Otto Octaviuswith the little time you have left, trapped in that broken body, destroyed by years of brutal beatings.

Thus, in the first adventure of Amazing Spider-Man nº 700 (2013), inside the adventure Dying Wish: Suicide Runthis time with Humberto Ramos to the pencils, Dan Castle was able to start an idea that had been in his head for a hundred deliveries, in which Peter Parker died in the body Doctor Octopuswhile the villain’s psyche occupied the body of the hero, who considered himself an improved version of Spider-Man, which led to the appearance of the header The Superior Spider-Man (2013 – 2014), initially drawn by Ryan Stegman and with a total duration of 33 issues.

The possibility that readers would demand the head of those responsible for this plot did not discourage Dan Castle what I saw in Superior Spider-Man the possibility of thoroughly exploring a villain like Doctor Octopuswhich had so impacted him when, in his childhood, he read how he had been involved in the death of George Stacy.

Given that the House of Ideas had planned a relaunch of all its titles, known as Marvel Now!which meant a change of title for all active scriptwriters and artists, Dan Castlewho did not want to stop working with Spider-Man, announced the death of the protagonist in the aforementioned The Amazing Spider-Man nº 700. However, the adventures of Peter Parker and his alter ego would continue in the header known as Superior Spider-Manonly that the mind that would be behind it would be that of the Doctor Octopus.

Even though he Green Goblin had turned his life upside down Peter Parker On numerous occasions, Otto Octavius He overcame it by ripping out his brain, putting his mind in the hole in his skull and playing as he pleased with his body. It is not surprising, therefore, that Superior Spider-Man became a bestseller, thanks to the aforementioned Dan Castle y Ryan Stegmanin addition to Ed McGuinnesswho was in charge of slightly redesigning the spider suit to make even more difference with the classic Spider-Man.

Since the Doctor Octopus He also left with the sense of responsibility of the Spiderman original, ended up behaving like he believed a superhero should, which included fewer witty jokes and killing his enemies in cold blood, while, as Peter Parkerhe behaved just like a mad genius would, that is, like Sheldon Cooper.

Nevertheless, Axel Alonsowho served as head of the Arachnid Officewas already chastened by other controversial adventures of the wall-crawler, so he asked Dan Castle that would leave the door open to a possible return of the original hero, in the event that Superior Spider-Man ended up not working. Therefore, the last pages of the adventure of the first issue, titled Hero or Menace?showed the ghost of Peterwho had managed to escape, promised to return, denounced the behavior of Otto and laughed at his failures.

However, in Superior Spider-Man nº 9inside the adventure Troubled Mind, Part Three: Gray Mattersthere was a clash between the minds of Peter Parker y Otto Octavius which seemed to conclude with the former crushed by his own memories.

Superior Spider-Man He never stopped surprising readers with unexpected plots such as Otto fell in love with a scientist with dwarfism known as Anna Maria Marconi or the fact that he was unable to accept that the real Peter Parker never finished his doctorate, a mistake that Octavius I was willing to correct.

However, to the cartoonist Humberto Ramos He was offended by the fact that the first suit design of this new Spiderman would have been carried out by someone external, so he wanted to carry out a more radical one, based on ideas rejected by Alex Ross For the movie. The cobwebs with irregular lines stand out, as a sign of the character’s disturbed brain, which was becoming increasingly dangerous.

While Dan Castle developed his particular version of Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Manwith some occasional help from his friend Christos N. Cage in the dialogues, Christopher Yostaccompanied in the drawings by David Lopezcontributed his grain of sand in Avening Spiderman (2012 – 2013), renamed as Superior Spider-Man Team-Up (2013 – 2014), but the character did not have a major impact on other titles of the publishing house, although it was clear that The Avengers They accepted that it was the Spiderman always, while Gata Negra, Poison and even spider man 2099which, at that time, was in the present of the Marvel Universethey had their own opinions on the matter.

Although this new Spiderman became part of a peculiar lineup of The Avengerswith ethnic and street characteristics, as could be seen in the second volume of the header Mighty Avengers (2013 – 2014), with scripts by Al Ewing and drawings of Greg Landlasted very few numbers in the group, due to his angry character.

However, with the release of the film The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro (2014) on the horizon, it seemed evident that Peter Parker I had to be Spider-Man again. He Green Goblin was controlling New York and Otto He understood that the only way to save the life of Anna Maria was to return control of the body to its original host, who was still hidden in a corner of his mind, while accepting it as the true Spiderman Superior.

As stated Dan Castle, that had been his plan from the beginning. If we take this revelation as true, there is no doubt that I handle the threads of Superior Spider-Man that the publisher did not hesitate to keep him as scriptwriters for the character’s next adventures.