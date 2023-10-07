The new movie in which Jigsaw can be seen again promises to be one of the most watched during this Halloween month.

Saw X once again offers gore, blood and inhuman traps.

Now that we have entered the scariest time of year, it is always a good time to make news like this. One of the recent movies that have been seen in theaters has gotten a person to call the police because he thought they were torturing people. This is Saw He was working on editing some of the images from the film.

This film has gotten great reviews since its release, thus proving that the Jigsaw saga is still very much alive. In fact, on Rotten Tomatoes it has a rating of 83 from critics while that of users rises to 91. Therefore, yes, we can say that we are facing the rebirth of the saga, if you want to know how this continues. Such a hilarious story, below we tell you the details.

Saw X offers brutality and calls to the police

Just from the context you can get a small idea of ​​what the film offers, few have gotten your neighbor to call 911 because they think they are torturing someone to death. This is what the film’s editor said in an interview for NME. From here, the Saw

Neighbors have been calling and saying that someone is being tortured to death here.

Given this, the editor’s response was the obvious one, commenting that he was editing a film and inviting the agents to check it out. This last part was not necessary, since the police laughed and did not give the matter any more importance. If you have not yet seen the Saw

Saw There is no doubt that it will be one of the most talked about and watched films during this Halloween season. We will see if as time goes by we can see more anecdotes like this, but for the moment it is clear that the film may confuse some people. Open your eyes wide and enter the macabre world of John Kramer.

