While waiting with anticipation for the resolution of the trial between Arancha Sánchez Vicario and her ex-partner Josep Santacana, the judicial process has served to learn about the elevated lifestyle to which the couple was accustomed.

“That 1.2 million are spent on ships when they owe 5.2 million to the Luxembourg bank is an offense,” said the accusation, which has pointed out that Santacana was the material and intellectual author of the seizure of assets.

And the couple did not give up any whim despite having a huge debt with the bank, such as spending 50,000 euros in a weekend on their spectacular house in Sardinia or 300,000 euros on renovations.

However, in his statement, Arancha’s ex-husband assured on the verge of tears that they had almost no money to live on, and to this day he continues to maintain his innocence. All despite the fact that an ex-partner assured her that he was carrying briefcases in her car to Andorra, something he denied.