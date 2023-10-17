Little by little we are learning more information about the financial agreement reached between Bertín Osborne and Gabriela Guillén, who is expecting the artist’s child in the coming months.

Paloma García Pelayo exclusively told ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ that the singer had already made nine transfers to the model and that he would honor the agreement until the baby was born.

However, the journalist has said exclusively that the economic agreement between Bertín Osborne and Gabriela Guillén has been broken.

And the artist has proposed regularizing the income he has been making for 6 months in a document before a notary, to justify it.

However, Gabriela has decided not to sign any document that includes the amounts that have been paid to her and would be paid until she takes the paternity test she has requested.

Therefore, given the model’s refusal, the agreement has been broken, at least for the moment.