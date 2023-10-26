Did you think Gen V was an isolated spin-off of The Boys? Here we show you a series of Easter eggs of some hidden references that you may not have caught

To put the icing on the cake, let’s talk a little about the complexity of these characters and how they compare to other superhero universes. If something stands out in The Boys and Gen V, it is the darker and more mature approach they give to their protagonists. We are not in the Marvel or DC universe, where good and evil are more predictable. Here, our heroes and villains are characters full of nuances and contradictions. This new paradigm focuses on social criticism and forces us to rethink what we understand by a hero.

Easter Eggs en Gen V

The first thing you need to know is that subtle details are the art behind Gen V and The Boys. If you feel like a true fanyou won’t be able to avoid a second visit to discover the ingenious Easter eggs between the two series.

Marie, the super young woman who wants to be like Queen Maeve

In case you missed this detail, Marie has Queen Maeve posters in her room. These are more than teen decor; They represent the heroic aspirations of Marie, who is also a supe. This is key because Marie and Maeve share that kind of dubious but inherently good morality that makes them admirable figures in this twisted universe.

Wondering about the schedule? Here you have the answer

Okay, one of the most intense debates among The Boys fans is how the ‘Gen V’ timeline fits in. Well it turns out that at the Red River Institute, someone mentions that Starlight has abandoned The Seven. This suggests that Gen V takes place shortly after the end of The Boys’ third season. It smells like future plot crossovers that will have us hooked!

The invisible son of Translucido

If you were wondering where Maverick came from, we have news: It is very likely that he is the son of Translucido. Both have the power of invisibility, and Translucido already revealed in The Boys that he has a son with that name. Boom, there you have it!

Fake news and the Vought tower

At one point in Gen V, there is a Vought News report that talks about a attack on Vought tower, wrongly attributed to Russia. For those of us who follow The Boys, we know that it was actually a brawl between Homelander, Queen Maeve and Soldier Boy. It’s a subtle nod to how the media manipulates the truth, something both series brilliantly criticize.

Golden Boy, next on The Seven?

Here comes a juicy detail. Luke, aka Golden Boy, is offered a spot on The Seven. And everything indicates that he will be the one to fill the void left by Queen Maeve and Starlight. He now imagines the moral dilemmas and power struggles this could generate. Is a totally unpredictable fourth season of The Boys on the way?

A little Marvel humor for the end

As an extra, we could not fail to mention the joke about a series that sounds suspiciously similar to WandaVision. A student at Godolkin University mentions that she is auditioning for this series, which is “a reflection on grief told through 70 years of comedies.” Come on, in this universe they not only wink at themselves but also at the competition.

What are you waiting for to enroll?

We cannot ignore the more subtle references, such as the Black Noir and Payback posters in Sam’s room or the brief glimpse of Love Sausage. There are Easter eggs everywhere, and each one of them adds another layer to this interconnected universe.

So if you’re a fan of The Boys and you haven’t made the jump to Gen V yet, what are you waiting for? There is an entire universe of connections and references waiting for you. And for those of you who are already immersed in both worlds, do us a favor and count all the Easter eggs you find. I’m sure there are more than we’ve already discovered!