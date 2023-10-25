In Night City it smells like lilacs and currants…

Cyberpunk 2077 It has a number of references and nods, some focused on the world of video games and many others not. We already know that CD Projekt Red are experts in the noble art of introducing Easter eggs, but with the Phantom Liberty expansion they have demonstrated it again.

In the paid DLC released last month for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, the Polish studio has left a really interesting reference that a Cyberpunk 2077 stupid The Witcher 3 in a really successful way.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 connected

As the discoverer of this easter egg points out on his YouTube channel xLetalis, during the mission The Killing Moon, at the end of the plot of Phantom Liberty There will come a time when you can deviate from the main path and go down some stairs until you reach a room.

In it you will find a data card called “The Last Wish”. This is a clear reference to Andrzej Sapkowski’s book from The Witcher saga, but also to the secondary mission of The Witcher 3 in which we finally make Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer declare their love.

Well, if we read that card we see a message full of nuances. Since we professed our love, at the top with a view of the entire world, I knew at that very moment that nothing could separate us except death, you can read.

This is a clear nod to that tender scene in which the witch and sorceress certify their love in the game. If you are reading this letter, it means that the time has finally come. My last wish is that you take my ashes to the moon and scatter them from above while you gaze at the stars and think of me, the data card concludes.

The message is clearly addressed to Geralt by Yennefer and settles the debate about which character is the witcher’s true love: Yen or Triss. It is clear that CD Projekt Red opts for Yennefer.

Besides, the easter egg is a meta reference to Cyberpunk Edgerunners, since it is that same phrase that David Martínez dedicates to Lucy… Not if in the end we are going to cry with so much broken heart. What do you think of this discovery?

If you want to delve deeper into the DLC, don’t hesitate to take a look at how to get all the Phantom Liberty endings, including the new Cyberpunk 2077 main story endings.